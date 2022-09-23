Tickets for Nashville Zoo’s Zoolumination are on sale now

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Zoo announces that Zoolumination tickets are officially on sale! Visit the largest lantern festival in the country this holiday season and be enchanted by mystical beasts, larger-than-life lanterns, and more. This event will run from November 18th, 2022 through February 4th, 2023.

Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns displayed throughout the nearly three miles of Zoo pathways. Visitors can expect one-of-a-kind lantern structures exquisitely constructed featuring animals, colorful scenes, picturesque walkways, mythical beasts, dragons, and more.

Venture through the must-see North Pole Village which will be filled with lights, trees, holiday fun, and even visit Santa until December 24th.

Zoolumination will run nightly from November 18th through January 8th and Thursdays through Sundays from January 12th through February 4th. Single night admission to Zoolumination is $19.00 for adults and $15.00 for children (ages 2-22). Members save $2.00 per single admission ticket. Enjoy unlimited visits throughout the duration of the event with the Platinum Pass which is $29.00 for adults and $21.00 for children (ages 2-12). Children under age 2 are free. Please note that advanced tickets are required and it is a rain or shine event.

Nashville Zoo is partnering with Zigong Lantern Group to develop and implement this event. Around 35 Chinese artists, welders, and construction staff from Zigong Lantern Group arrived this August to help design and construct each lantern. The production process will take approximately three months. These lanterns will be placed in public viewing areas throughout the Zoo upon completion and will remain in place until the end of the event. All lanterns will be illuminated by environmentally friendly LED lights.



Zigong Lantern Group is a global company and leader in lantern arts with their manufacturing hub located in Zigong, also known as “Lantern City” in China. Zigong Lantern Group has held lantern festivals in over 16 countries and 30 cities worldwide and has won numerous awards for its designs.



Zoolumination is sponsored by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, Amazon, and Nashville International Airport.



For more information, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/zoolumination.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry.

Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world. With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.