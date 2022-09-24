Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting September 24th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting on US 41A / SR 12 for bicycles and pedestrian facilities.

Daily, from 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night-time lane closures are possible.

Nightly, from 6:00pm – 6:00am, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night-time lane closures are possible.

SR 13

There will be work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be periodic single-lane traffic flow and flagging operations along SR-13 on Wednesday from 9:00am to 3:00pm, therefore delays are expected. Mayhew Road will remain closed.

Traffic on SR-13 will remain in the phase 4 alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Traffic on SR-149 will be in the planned phase 4 alignment. The width is reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

SR 236

Work consisting of the resurfacing of SR-236 from U.S. 41A (SR-12) (LM 0.00) to SR-48 (Trenton Road) (LM 6.82), including joint repair and thin epoxy overlay will take place daily, from 8:00am until 3:30pm.

There will be lane closures on both EB and WB for paving operations. One lane is to remain open at all times.

Davidson County

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized.

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, excluding Saturday, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD: 9-30 – 10/3 Continuous Closure, There will be double lane closures, in both directions, for median wall demolition. Once the demo is complete, one of the WB lanes will re-open. The EB lanes will remain closed for the duration of the weekend.

The resurfacing on I-24 includes bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split.

9/25, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a full ramp closure on Murfreesboro Road SB ramp to I-40 E to repair damaged concrete.

9/26, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a full ramp closure on Murfreesboro Road SB ramp to I-40 E to seal poured concrete.

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for milling and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 7:00am, there will be a left lane closure on the ramp from Briley Parkway SB to I-40 EB. One lane will remain open on the ramp. There will also be a partial ramp closure for the on ramp from Charlotte Pk to I-40 EB.



The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange



Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be a double lane closure for setting barrier rail. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)



Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures and rolling roadblocks to install overhead sign gantries from MM 60 to 70.

Dickson County / Williamson County

I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 from I-840 (LM 13.5 in Dickson County to the Cheatham County Line (LM 3.11) in Williamson County (MM 176 – 184)

Eastbound 7:00pm – 5:00am & Westbound 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be lane closures in both the EB and WB directions for milling and paving operations on I-40 from MM 176.5 to MM 184.3.

Dickson / Williamson / Cheatham / Davidson Counties

The expansion of the Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS, and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm until 4:00am, there will be work consisting of setting Beams at Bridge five nights of Sunday 9/25 through Thursday 9/29 (Cedar Grove Road MM 114.6). Rolling Roadblocks will be utilized when swinging the beams.

There will be nighttime lane closures both NB and SB for barrier rail installation, ingress/egress construction and Traffic/Pavement Maintenance. One lane to remain open at all times.

Maintenance & Utilities

Davidson County – I-40

Milling and Paving

9/27, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Left lane (lane 1) closure for Milling and paving Operations at MM 209 – 210

9/29, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Closing the spilt (Lane 2) to I-40-W and I-24W on the inner loop.

