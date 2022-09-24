Hopkinsville Community College to hold Car Cruise-In on October 1st

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host the Pathfinder Car Cruise-in on Saturday, October 1st, 2022 from noon until 4:00pm.

The event will be held on the Hopkinsville campus, in the rear parking lot straight from the North Drive entrance.

There will be a wide variety of cars on display, live music by The Rusty Strings, food trucks, academic program information from HCC’s professional/technical division, and more.

Cruise-in cars may register onsite the day of the event. Awards will be given in the categories of Chevy, Ford, Chrysler, Orphan and President’s Choice. The one-of-a-kind awards will be designed and created by HCC’s Computerized Manufacturing & Machining and 3D Digital Printing Technology students.



Admission to the event is free and open to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. For additional information and sponsorship opportunities, call Bob Smith 270.707.3892.

