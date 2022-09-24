Tennessee Titans game history against Las Vegas Raiders

Nashville, TN – Including the regular season and playoffs, this week marks the 52nd all-time game between the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders organizations, two of the original eight members of the American Football League (AFL).

This is the first matchup between the clubs since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium in 2020.

The rivalry has been filled with historically significant contests, including their very first matchup. On September 11th, 1960, the Houston Oilers defeated the Raiders 37-22 in the first game of either franchise’s existence.

The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold a 30-21 advantage in the series, including a 4-0 mark in postseason play. The clubs have met in an AFL Playoff Game (1969), an AFL Championship Game (1967), an AFC Wild Card Game (1980), and most recently the 2002 AFC Championship Game.



The Raiders have a considerable lead in the series at home. The Titans have won only seven of 23 games on the road against the Raiders, including a mark of 3-11 at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum.



The Tennessee Titans franchise achieved its greatest margin of victory in a game against the Raiders — 55-0 on September 9th, 1961— but also suffered its third-worst defeat against them — 56-7 in a playoff game on December 21st, 1969.



The two clubs played in every season from 2001-05, including two meetings during the 2002 campaign, both of which resulted in Titans losses at Oakland — the first in the regular season and the second in the AFC Championship Game.



The Titans won three consecutive battles with the Raiders from 2007–2013, but then the Raiders escaped Nissan Stadium with victories in each season from 2015-17.



In the 2017 contest, which was the last time the Raiders played in Tennessee, Oakland signal-caller Derek Carr completed two touchdown passes, while kicker Giorgio Tavecchio was perfect on four field goal attempts to help secure a 26-16 decision in the season opener.



The last time the Titans visited the Raiders was December 8th, 2019. Tennessee totaled 552 yards—the most by the franchise since 1991—and averaged a franchise-record 9.36 yards per play. Ryan Tannehill passed for 391 yards and three touchdowns.

Most Recent Matchups

2015 Week 12 • Nov. 29, 2015 • RAIDERS 24 at Titans 21

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in the final two minutes. Seth Roberts’ game-clinching touchdown catch for the Raiders (12 yards) comes after a defensive holding call on the Titans on a fourth-down incompletion.

Roberts (113) and Amari Cooper (115) each go over 100 receiving yards. Marcus Mariota throws three touchdown passes but is intercepted twice. Raiders outgain the Titans 407 yards to 249 and limit the Titans to 44 rushing yards.

2016 Week 3 • Sept. 25, 2016 • RAIDERS 17 at Titans 10

A late rally by the Titans comes up short, as a fourth-down pass by Marcus Mariota to Harry Douglas sails incomplete into the end zone with 12 seconds remaining. The Titans rush for 181 yards, including 114 from DeMarco Murray, but commit three turnovers and eight penalties. Two of their penalties come in the final minute inside the 20-yard line, including a touchdown-negating pass interference penalty.

The Raiders score touchdowns on a 22-yard run by Latavius Murray and a 19-yard reception by Seth Roberts.

2017 Week 1 • Sept. 10, 2017 • RAIDERS 26 at Titans 16

The Tennessee Titans open their season with 256 passing yards and a touchdown from Marcus Mariota, but Derek Carr completes two touchdown passes in the Raiders victory. Oakland’s Giorgio Tavecchio is perfect on four field goals in his debut.

The Titans go 1-for-3 in the red zone, Corey Davis makes his NFL debut with six receptions for 69 yards, The Titans cut the deficit to 23-16 with 4:49 remaining but Oakland drives to put the game away with a final field goal.

2019 Week 14 • Dec. 8, 2019 • TITANS 42 at Raiders 21

The Titans make their final scheduled appearance in Oakland before the Raiders relocate to Las Vegas, Ryan Tannehill (391 passing yards), A.J. Brown (153 receiving) and Derrick Henry (103 rushing) give the Titans their first 300-100-100 trio since 2009. Tannehill throws three touchdown passes, including a 91-yarder to Brown.

The Titans outscored the Raiders 21-0 in the second half. The Titans total 552 yards. Henry rushes for two scores, and Brown has two touchdown catches. Linebacker Jayon Brown helps seal the outcome with a 47-yard fumble return touchdown.