APSU Volleyball loses in Three Sets to Eastern Kentucky

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a three-set (18-25, 19-25, 27-29) ASUN Conference decision to Eastern Kentucky, Saturday, at McBrayer Arena.

Austin Peay (8-5, 1-1 ASUN) never led the first set in which Eastern Kentucky (9-6, 1-1 ASUN) jumped out to a 6-2 early lead. An 8-3 APSU run tied the match at nine, but the Govs trailed by four at the media break following the Colonels’ ninth kill of the frame.

The APSU Govs trimmed the deficit to 15-13 after the timeout, but it was the closest the set would get as the Colonels scored the match’s inaugural point following a 25-18 victory.



A .074 attack percentage plagued the Governors in the second set in which they tallied 10 kills and eight errors on 27 swings, leading to the Colonels extending their lead.



Tegan Seyring led the Govs with six kills in a back-and-forth third set that featured four lead changes and nine ties.



The Colonels controlled momentum early in the final set, leading 11-5 to force an early Governors timeout. The Govs went on a 7-3 run to make it a one-score set and bring up an EKU timeout and then took their first lead of the frame following a Colonels’ attack error at 20-19.



Despite forcing overtime in the final set, the APSU Govs were unable to extend the match, suffering a 29-27 third-set loss.

Set-by-Set

Set 1 (EKU won 25-18): Eastern Kentucky opened the match on a 6-2 run and led 15-11 at the media timeout. After a 4-2 EKU run after the break, the APSU Govs called timeout but were unable to find an answer for the Colonels’ offense that hit .405 in the wire-to-wire first set.

Set 2 (EKU won 25-19): Austin Peay State University and Eastern Kentucky were tied at five in the second set, but an 8-3 Colonels run forced an early timeout for the Govs. Despite cutting its deficit to two late in the set at 21-19, EKU finished the penultimate set on a 4-0 run.

Set 3 (EKU won 29-27): The Colonels opened a back-and-forth third set with an 11-5 lead to bring up a Governors timeout. APSU then answered with an 8-3 run, forcing an EKU timeout, and tied the match for the second time in the frame at 14. The Govs took a 20-19 lead later in the set following a Colonels’ attack error and extended the lead following Marlayna Bullington’s third kill of the afternoon to bring up another EKU timeout. Out of the break, the Govs took their largest lead of the match at 22-19 but fell victim to a 5-2 EKU run to force overtime. After forcing the ninth tie of the match at 27, EKU took advantage of back-to-back APSU attacking errors to claim the win.

About APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns to the confines of the Winfield Dunn Center on Friday, for an ASUN Conference 6:00pm match against Jacksonville. After their match against the Dolphins, Austin Peay State University hosts North Florida the following afternoon at 5:00pm.