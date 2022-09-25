Austin Peay State University Soccer takes down North Alabama, 3-1

Florence, AL – Marli Niederhauser, Ellie Dreas, and Tori Case found the back of the net for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team as the Governors picked up their first-ever ASUN Conference win in a 3-1 victory against North Alabama, Sunday, at Bill Jones Athletic Complex.

Austin Peay (3-5-3, 1-2 ASUN) used a season-best 10 shots on goal on 13 attempts to pick up its inaugural ASUN win against North Alabama (3-4-5). Eight Govs registered shots in the win, including a team-best three by Alec Baumgardt.



Goalkeeper Chloé Dion made her first of six saves in the 32nd second of Sunday’s match, and faced her second shot of the afternoon seven minutes later.



With her third save in the 28th minute – the 99th of her career –, Dion passed Brooke Abrahams (2004-07) for eighth all-time in career saves, and then tallied the 100th save of her career in the 63rd minute.

On the Govs’ offensive side of the ball, Baumgardt tallied Austin Peay State University’s first shot in the 10th minute, but it was corralled by UNA’s Payton Yates.

The Governors connected on their third shot of the afternoon after Alison LaLance found Niederhauser who scored from 15 yards out to the bottom left of the goal for her sixth-career score and first in the red and white.

North Alabama fired the equalizer in the 53rd minute on a penalty-kick goal, but Dreas netted her first-career goal 11 minutes later on a shot that sailed over a leaping Yates.

Austin Peay State University extended its lead in the 67th minute on a set-piece score by Case for her first goal of the season and third of her career.

The Govs’ three scores were its most this season and also were the most against UNA that came into Sunday’s match with a .830 save percentage.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University secured its first-ever ASUN Conference win against North Alabama.

Austin Peay State University improved to 3-0 all-time against UNA, with all three victories coming in Florence, Alabama.

Eight APSU Govs have found the back of the net this season.

The Governors improved to 3-0 when scoring first this season.

APSU’s 13 shots were tied for its third-most in a match this season.

The Govs 10 shots on goal were its most since an 11 SOG performance against Evansville in 2018.

APSU is 3-1-1 when it tallies 5 or more shots on goal.

Marli Niederhauser, Ellie Dreas, and Tori Case netted their first goals of the season.

Austin Peay State University’s three goals were its most in a match this season and most since also tallying three goals against Eastern Illinois, October 21st, 2021.

The three goal scorers also were its most in a match since last year’s EIU win.

After blanking the Lions in the first half, the Govs have held their opponents scoreless in the first 45 minutes in three of the last four matches.

Alec Baumgardt led the APSU Govs with three shots, all of which were on target. Baumgardt has posted three shots four times this season and in three-straight matches.

Lindsey McMahon extended her starting streak to a team-best 28-straight matches.

Chloé Dion‘s six saves were tied for her second-most this season.

Coach’s Corner

With APSU head soccer coach Kim McGowan

On the a win… “I am very excited about today’s result. Sunday games are tough, especially after a long trip on Thursday. The team played really well and earned this one.”

On the offense… “We got another three Govs hot with scoring, making our attack threatening from all positions. It was only a matter of time that Marli and Ellie found the net. I am happy it happened early in conference play. And with Tori, she can be dangerous from distance and on set pieces… we were fortunate she found success today.”

On the gained momentum… “As a team, we know we need to earn points every weekend. I thought Central Arkansas slipped through our fingers, giving us a challenge today. We are back in control of our destiny as conference play continues, and are ready to prepare this week for Bellarmine and EKU.”

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team hosts Bellarmine in a Thursday 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field to kick off a four-match homestand. Thursday’s contest also is APSU’s annual Go4TheGoal game. The Govs and Knights are up with Go4TheGoal by wearing gold sweatbands to raise awareness for pediatric cancer.

Donations to help kids with cancer achieve their goals can be made online at www.go4thegoal.org or at Thursday night’s game.