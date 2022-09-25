Austin Peay State University Students show off their skills at Govs Got Talent Show

Clarksville, TN – Over two hundred students gathered Thursday night in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Foy Fitness Center to see their fellow classmates showcase their talents at the Govs Got Talent Show. With the lights dimmed and spotlights shining, students were eager to see who would win!

The cash prizes started at $500.00 and last place won $100.00, it makes sense why there was a great attendance.

The Govs Programming Council (GPC) has been hosting this event for 16 years now. For each homecoming, the students of this council search to find their peers with amazing talents.



“It can be a little stressful rounding up acts because some are too scared to do or don’t want to. But other than that things have been smooth sailing,” Joy Osborne, Public Relations chair commented.



Ms. Osborne also added, “The audience can look forward to some great voices, we have some dancing today which I am excited about. And the volleyball team will be performing!”



Austin Peay State University’s Governor even made a guest appearance by showing off their amazing dance skills with the volleyball team!

Events like these take planning and on top of the planning, these students are also balancing their school work. So how are students able to plan an event as large as this one?

Kennedy Page, Executive Vice President of GPC, mentioned “The planning period was for quite a few weeks. We interviewed students for the application process and watched videos to determine who would be chosen.”

“We just had a silent disco, which was new and we’re going to have a lot of new upcoming events for this semester, so stay tuned!”

After talking with a judge, Lindsey Perry mentioned exactly what she was looking for. “I was looking for excitement. Not just from the participant, but from the audience. I feel good with my choices and my top three picks placed.”

Govs Got Talent Show had six participants total. First place went to the Fuse Dance Team, Kendall Mckinney placed second, and Davon Browne with third place.

Fuse Dance team, president and founder, Karlos Clegg gave a few words, “ It feels amazing! We worked so hard to get this recognition and support from the school.”

The Fuse Dance team was created in September of 2021 by Karlos Clegg with the help of a few classmates and now teammates. The team mentioned they started practicing and preparing for this night since the last week of August.

“Fuse is how I express my creativity and love for my community. And the talent that is not shown off here in Clarksville. Fuse means a lot to me,” Mr. Clegg added.

Photo Gallery