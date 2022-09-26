APSU Volleyball’s October 5th match against Western Kentucky canceled

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball match against nationally-ranked Western Kentucky, scheduled for October 5th, 2022 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Austin Peay (8-5, 1-1 ASUN) is preparing for its first-ever ASUN home matches this weekend. The Austin Peay State University hosts Jacksonville (7-7, 1-1 ASUN) on Friday in a 6:00pm match.

North Florida (3-10, 1-1 ASUN), who upset preseason favorite Florida Gulf Coast to begin their ASUN slate, visits the Dunn Center for a Saturday 5:00pm matchup.

The APSU brings a 14-match home win streak into this weekend’s matches, two wins shy of the program record. Admission to all Austin Peay State University volleyball matches is free to the public.