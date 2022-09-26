Nashville Sounds take down Memphis Redbirds in extra innings, 6-5

Nashville, TN – Mario Feliciano sent the Nashville Sounds to a 6-5 walk-off win over the Memphis Redbirds with a base hit in the bottom of the 11th inning on Monday night at First Horizon Park. Feliciano’s clutch knock gave Nashville their 90th win of the season, the second-most in franchise history.

The game was tied 4-4 after nine innings and the two teams exchanged zeroes in the 10th inning. Memphis scored an unearned run off Trevor Kelley in the top of the 11th to take a 5-4 lead.

It didn’t take long for the Sounds to even the game and eventually win it. With Pablo Reyes at second base to begin the bottom of the 11th, Andruw Monasterio lined a base hit up the middle, scoring Reyes to tie the game at 5-5. After Patrick Dorrian’s groundout moved Monasterio to third, Feliciano lined a pitch from T.J. McFarland into left-center to give Nashville the win. It was their sixth walk-off victory of the season.

Victor Castaneda started for Nashville and put up zeroes in his first two frames before running into trouble in Memphis’ three-run third inning. Kramer Robertson hit a two-run homer and Cory Spangenberg collected an RBI single to give the Redbirds a 3-0 lead.



Memphis extended their lead to 4-0 in the top of the sixth before Nashville answered back with a huge bottom half of the inning. Cam Devanney started the rally with a walk and moved to second when Mario Feliciano was hit by a pitch. Nashville’s first run of the night came on Matt Lipka’s sacrifice bunt that was mishandled by pitcher Zach McAllister.



Jonathan Davis kept it going with an infield single and two batters later Brice Turang hit a fly ball high off the right field wall for a two-run double to make it a 4-3 game. Jon Singleton followed with a game-tying sacrifice fly.



Eight different Nashville relievers combined to throw eight innings. They yielded only four hits and didn’t allow any earned runs.



Game two of the three-game series is scheduled for Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Jason Alexander (8-2, 2.72) starts for Nashville against left-hander Matthew Liberatore (7-8, 5.12) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

The win was Nashville’s 90th of the season, surpassing the 2007 team that won 89 games for second-most in franchise history…the most in franchise history is 97 in 1980.

Jon Singleton (0-of-1, RBI, 3 BB) and Brice Turang (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) continued to climb the RBI leaderboard in the International League… Singleton is T-5th most and Turang is T-11th most.

Singleton’s three walks brings his season total to 116, the most in all of Minor League Baseball.

The Sounds have won five consecutive games against the Redbirds.

