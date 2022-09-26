Planters Bank begins Season of Giving Today

Clarksville, TN – Planters Bank announces today the kickoff of its annual Season of Giving. 12 area organizations throughout Western Kentucky and Tennessee will be supported through the giving campaign.



Entering its ninth year, the Planters Bank Season of Giving is a bank tradition that has a goal of bringing awareness to non-profit organizations’ missions at the same time as fundraising for the organizations.

This year looks a little different than years past for the community giving campaign. Each organization selected has chosen items that would be helpful for them to receive. Each Planters Bank location will be collecting items throughout the Season (September through December) to donate to each organization based on those needs.

Planters Bank will match all donations with a monetary donation to each non-profit agency.



“The Season of Giving has always been about community support, and this year we are excited to take that a step further. In addition to the monetary donation that comes along with Season of Giving, this year we’ve worked with each non-profit to identify what donation items would most help them carry out their mission. We’re proud to host a drive to collect these much-needed items in each Planters Bank location,” says Planters Bank CEO Elizabeth McCoy.



The following are the organizations supported this Season of Giving. The items needed for each may be found at expectgreatthingsbank.com/giving. Donations may be brought throughout the Season of Giving to the location noted.

Clarksville

Bella’s Closet – Planters Bank, Rossview office

YAIPak Outreach – Planters Bank, Sango office

Toys for Tots – Planters Bank, Hilldale office

Richview Middle School – Planters Bank, Commerce office

Western Kentucky

Webster County Community

Food Bank – Planters Bank, Providence office

Landon’s Hope – Planters Bank, Sebree office

St. Vincent DePaul Union County – Planters Bank, Sturgis office

4H Youth Development – Planters Bank, Princeton office

DAPS – Planters Bank, Dawson Springs office

Hopkinsville

Alpha Pregnancy Care Center – Planters Bank, Boulevard office

Joy Closet – Planters Bank, Main office

Aaron McNeil House – Planters Bank, Indian Hills office

In addition to supporting these groups through collections and matched donations in each branch, Planters Bank is donating $25.00 for every checking or savings account opened mentioning the Season of Giving when visiting a Planters Bank location.

Visit the Planters Bank Facebook and Instagram to learn more and participate, and find out more about Planters Bank’s philanthropic efforts at plantersbankonline.com.

