This Week at APSU: Busy week to include Latinx Heritage Month celebration, Mudbowl, more

Clarksville, TN – Yanaraliz Barnes – director of the Latino Community Resource Center – will speak about the diversity in the Latinx community on Tuesday, September 27th, from 12:30pm-1:30pm at the Office of Equity, Access & Inclusion, 416 College Street.

The title of the presentation is “More than One Word, More than One Heritage.”

While the words “Hispanic” and “Latino” were implemented by the Census to address the community, these labels do not represent the many identities, cultures, and histories of the groups. Barnes will explore the rich diversity and experiences of the members of the Latinx community.

Lunch will be provided.



The LCRC also will celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with a Pop-Up Exhibit & Spoken Word Showcase on September 28th, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. The event is free and open to the public and will spotlight talented minds celebrating cultures, contributions and resilience with visual art, spoken word, poetry, and more.

Mudbowl 2022 is coming this weekend!

Each fall student teams compete in a mud-drenched volleyball tournament. The Mudbowl uses a tarp surrounded by bales of straw, and the bowl will be filled with tons of murky dirt and water. This year’s Mudbowl is on Sunday, October 2nd, from noon-5:00pm at the Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Chris Friday’s ‘One More River’ to open

Multidisciplinary artist Chris Friday’s “One More River” will open on September 26th and run through October 28th at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building. Friday’s work offers itself as a contemplative reflection of and counternarrative to the pervasive under/misrepresentations of Blackness in mainstream media and popular culture.

The artist lecture will be on September 27th at 6:00pm in the APSU Art + Design’s Room 120. The reception and gallery talk will be on September 28th from noon-1:30pm in The New Gallery. And participants of the First Thursday Art Walk on October 6th will get to visit the exhibition from 5:00pm-7:30pm.

‘The Last Night of Ballyhoo’ coming this week

The Austin Peay State University Department of Theatre & Dance will kick off its 2022-23 season with “The Last Night of Ballyhoo” from September 29th-October 2nd at the Trahern Theatre.

The show will have five performances:

Thursday, September 29th, at 7:30pm.

Friday, September 30th, at 7:30pm.

Saturday, October 1st, at 2:00pm.

Saturday, October 1st, at 7:30pm.

Sunday, October 2nd, at 2:00pm.

You can get tickets at www.apsu.edu/theatre-dance/seasons/current-season.php.

‘The Once and Future Witches Book Talk’ discussion

Woodward Library has been selected to participate in the Let’s Talk About It: Women’s Suffrage grant program sponsored by the American Library Association and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Join facilitators Dr. Jill Eichhorn, coordinator of the women’s and gender studies program, and Professor Elaine Berg, interim director of library services, for the final book discussion in a five-part series.

This event will be held on Thursday, September 29th, at 5:00pm at the Office of Equity, Access and Inclusion, 416 College Street, and is free and open to the public.

For more information visit https://libguides.apsu.edu/womenssuffrage/witches.

STEM to celebrate ‘Women in Technology’ with panel discussion

The APSU College of STEM is hosting a panel discussion of Google representatives in celebration of “Women in Technology” on Wednesday, September 28th, from 4:00pm-5:00pm in the Maynard Mathematics and Computer Science Building’s Room 244.

The discussion will give the perspective of women who work in technology and allow those seeking tech careers an opportunity to find the motivation to continue their path.

Austin Peay State University to host the annual Tennessee Herpetological Society conference

This year’s annual meeting of the Tennessee Herpetological Society will be at Austin Peay State University, and the event is open to the public to see research presentations from across the state about the reptiles and amphibians of Tennessee and Kentucky.

The conference will be on September 29th and 30th in the APSU Morgan University Center Ballroom at Austin Peay State University’s Clarksville campus, and will include:

Herpetological research presentations starting on Thursday at 10:00am and continuing during the day through noon Friday from undergraduate and graduate students and professors.

Poster presentations Thursday evening showcasing research projects.

A tour of the David H. Snyder Museum of Zoology Thursday night in the Sundquist Science Complex.

Employees from agencies such as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Tennessee Aquarium, the Nashville Zoo and the Turtle Survival Alliance will contribute to the talks during the conference.

Everyone who attends the conference must register at www.tnherpsociety.org/meeting.

Govs Networking Night for students, alumni, employees

Govs Networking Night will be on September 27th from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Upstairs at Strawberry Alley, and APSU students, faculty, and staff are invited to mingle with employers and graduate school representatives.

This event allows students and alumni to have more relaxed conversations with internal and external contacts to build relationships. Free pizza and appetizers will be served to those in attendance. A shuttle will be available for students. RSVP on Jobs4Govs to reserve a shuttle spot.

Campuswide Internship & Career Expo

The Campuswide Internship & Career Expo will be on September 27th-28th from 10:00am-2:00pm in the Morgan University Center Ballroom. APSU Govs from all majors will have the chance to network with recruiters and explore various career opportunities and/or graduate and professional school options.

If you are looking for a part-time job, on-campus job, internship/co-op, or full-time job, or if you are researching graduate schools, this is the event for you!

Lunch & Learn: Tennessee STRONG Act

The Tennessee STRONG (Support, Training, and Renewing Opportunity for National Guardsmen) Act establishes a pilot program to give eligible members of the Tennessee National Guard tuition funding toward a first-time bachelor’s degree for the next four years through a tuition reimbursement program.

Stop by the Newton Military Family Resource Center on Wednesday, September 28th, from 11:00am-1:00pm to learn more. Food will be provided.

‘Syndemic Sublime’ exhibition continues at <terminal>

Laura Splan – a transdisciplinary artist working at the intersections of science, technology and culture – has brought another biomedical research-driven project to Austin Peay State University, this one focused on the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Splan’s “Syndemic Sublime,” an ongoing series of data-driven computer-generated animations, is this month’s featured exhibition in <terminal>, a space in the APSU Art + Design building at Austin Peay’s Clarksville campus that showcases new media art.

The exhibition is available to the public through September 30th during the APSU Art + Design building’s regular hours on weekdays, 8:00am-4:30pm.

Miss Austin Peay Scholarship Pageant

Come see who will be crowned Miss Austin Peay 2023 and Miss Queen City 2023 on Saturday, October 1st, at 7:00pm at the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall on campus. More than $6,000 in scholarships and prizes will be awarded.

For More