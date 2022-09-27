APSU Basketball season tickets are On Sale Now

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) announces that 2022-23 season tickets for the men’s and women’s basketball programs are now available.

Season tickets, Governors Courtside Seating, a General Admission Total GOV Package, or VIPeay Total GOV Package can be purchased.

Purchasing Options

In-person by visiting the SS&E office inside the Winfield Dunn Center;

Online;

Via email (jmitchell@ssellc.com);

By calling 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Austin Peay State University faculty and staff, along with military personnel, are asked to call the ticket office (931.221.7329) to renew for discounted tickets.

The General Admission Total GOV Package Includes a season ticket to all home football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and baseball games. A VIPeay Total GOV Package includes a season ticket, food, and beverage to all home football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and baseball contests.



Single-game ticket sales will be announced at a later date.



Parking passes for Monocle Society members who qualify can be purchased through one of the aforementioned methods.



The VIPeay Hoops Experience, available to Black Tie Monocle Society members and above, returns for a fourth season.



To learn more about basketball season tickets, including a seating chart and parking map, please visit the basketball ticket home page.



Nate James‘ men’s team hosts Fisk in an exhibition on November 2nd. The Governors’ regular-season home schedule includes 15 contests, starting November 14th with Milligan.



Brittany Young‘s women’s team welcomes Tusculum to the Dunn Center for an exhibition on November 3rd. Austin Peay State University’s home slate includes 12 games, beginning November 7th against Cumberland.

SS&E, a division of Nashville Predators Holding, LLC, serves as the exclusive third-party ticketing, premium, and sponsorship sales agency for APSU-hosted varsity sporting events, while also aiding in the promotional and marketing plans to sell general admission tickets, premium experiences, and sponsorships.