APSU Women’s Tennis trip to Stetson Hatters Invitational canceled

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Team. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – Out of an abundance of caution regarding Hurricane Ian which is scheduled to strike the coast of Florida later this week, Austin Peay State University  (APSU) women’s tennis team’s upcoming tournament, the Stetson Hatters Invitational, has been and will not be rescheduled.

The Governors resume their fall campaign at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, October 19th-24th, at the Goodfriend Tennis Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.


