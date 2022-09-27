Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf comes in second at F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 313 in the final round of the 22nd annual F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate at the Clarksville Country Club, Tuesday, and finished its home tournament in second place with an aggregate score of 923.

Austin Peay State University finished three strokes behind tournament-champion Belmont, who has won the event in back-to-back years. The Bruins’ Delia Gibbs was the individual medalist with a score of 225, she joins Kendall Maynard as the second-straight Belmont player to win the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate.



The Governors beat third-place North Alabama by 20 strokes and were 27 shots better than fourth-place Murray State. Jacksonville State was 34 shots behind the APSU Govs to round out the top five.



Kaley Campbell led the Governors on the final day of the tournament, shooting a three-over 75 at the par-72, 6,038-yard track. Campbell finished the tournament tied for seventh with a score of 233.



Shelby Pleasant and Taylor Dedmen each shot a seven-over 79 in the third round. Pleasants finished the tournament in third place with a score of 229 and Dedmen carded a three-round total of 231, finishing tied for fourth.



Erica Scutt rounded out the final-round scoring for Austin Peay with a third-round 80. Scutt posted an aggregate score of 233 and finished tied for seventh in the tournament. Maggie Glass carded a third-round 81 and finished the tournament tied for 24th with a score of 241.



Playing as an individual, Payton Elkins shot a final-round 77 and finished tied for 26th with a score of 242. Kady Foshaug shot a third-round 78 and also finished tied for 26th with a three-round total of 242.



Finally, Autumn Spencer wrapped up her collegiate debut with a final-round 80. The Clarksville native carded an aggregate score of 244 and finished in 31st place.

Pleasant led the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate with eight birdies and Dedmen’s seven birdies were tied for the second-best total. Dedmen was one of just two players in the field to score under par on the par-fives, her mark of three-under-par was second-best in the tournament behind Gibbs.

Campbell led the tournament in par-three scoring at two-under par, she is three shots better than the field in that category.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action when it looks to defend its title at the Butler Fall Invitational, October 3rd-4th, at the Highland Golf & Country Club in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.