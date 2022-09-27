Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf leads F&M Bank Intercollegiate, Shelby Pleasant atop leaderboard

Clarksville, TN – On a balmy and blustery day at the 22nd annual F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team made a second-round charge to take a nine-shot lead after 36 holes at the par-72, 6,038-yard Clarksville Country Club, Monday.

Austin Peay State University carded a team score of 316 in the opening round and sat in fourth place, trailing then-tournament-leader Belmont by nine strokes. The APSU Govs were 22 shots better in the second round and shot a 294, cruising past the field to take the tournament lead with a 36-hole score of 610.



After the first day, the Governors lead second-place Belmont by nine strokes and are 20 shots better than third-place North Alabama. Murray State is 23 shots off the APSU Govs’ pace and Jacksonville State rounds out the top five at 24 shots back.



“It was a tale of two rounds out there for us today,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “We definitely played a little more relaxed in the second round and found our groove. I’m very proud of the turnaround we had across the board.



“Shelby had a few bad breaks in the first round and actually played very well all day despite those two unfortunate holes. Her consistency shined in the second round though and she was able to post a really solid number for us. I am very happy for her.”



After an opening-round 80, Shelby Pleasant was 10 shots better in the second round and posted the only under-par score of the tournament, surging to the top of the leaderboard. Pleasant was two-under par in the second round and now leads the field with a score of 150. She has a one-shot lead over Tennessee Tech’s Makenzie Morton, who is playing as an individual.



Pleasant carded four birdies in the second round and is tied for the second-most in the tournament with five birdies through 36 holes.



Taylor Dedmen shot an opening-round 77 and was tied for seventh place after the first 18 holes. Dedmen carded a three-over 75 in the second round and climbed four spots to finish the first day tied for third with a two-round total of 152.

Dedmen is tied for the tournament lead with six birdies, she is also tied for the tournament lead in par-five scoring at two-under par. Erica Scutt also shot an opening-round 80 before improving by seven shots and firing a one-over 73 in the second round. Scutt was tied for 15th after the first 18 holes before climbing ten spots to finish the day tied for fifth with a score of 153. With five birdies in the first 36 holes of the tournament, Scutt is tied for the second-most in the field. Kaley Campbell is tied for 17th in the tournament with a score of 158 after shooting an 82 in the first round and a four-over 76 in the second round. Campbell gained seven spots in the second round with her score counting toward Austin Peay State University’s score. Campbell leads the tournament in par-three scoring at two-under par, she is three shots better than the field in that category. Maggie Glass played in the final spot in Austin Peay State University’s lineup and posted a counting score of 79 in the opening round. Glass carded an 81 in the second round and is tied for 24th in the tournament with an aggregate score of 160 after 36 holes.