Clarksville Police Department reminds Citizens of Seatbelt Safety, Buckle Up

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) wants to remind motorists that seatbelts save lives and reduce the likelihood of serious injury or ejection from the vehicle during a crash.

CPD encourages everyone to buckle up and make certain that Child Safety Seats and/or booster seats are in use for children 8 years old and younger. The probability of injury increases without proper seatbelt usage.

State law requires that everyone in a passenger vehicle wear a seatbelt or be properly restrained in a child safety seat. Between January 1st and August 31st, there were 48 Vehicle crashes in which a person was not wearing a seatbelt.



40 (83.3%) of the 48 crashes resulted in injuries with 71 people being injured and 6 suffering fatal injuries. In 2021 there were only 23 crashes, 20 injuries, and 3 fatalities, involving a lack of seatbelt usage.



Motorists in the Clarksville area can expect to see increased emphasis on seat belt enforcement.