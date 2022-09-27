Planters Bank Presents… File Series at the Roxy Regional Theatre has fall holiday favorites

Clarksville, TN – Movie lovers, rejoice! Budget-friendly entertainment options are continuing this fall at the corner of Franklin and First in downtown Clarksville with our Planters Bank Presents… film series.

Makes plans to join us in October for spooky Halloween classics and in November and December for heartwarming and hilarious holiday favorites!

Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times).

Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions.

Hocus Pocus

[The Movie]

Sunday, October 9th at 2:00pm



Halloween night will never be the same after three 17th-century witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy), hanged for their murderous crimes, are accidentally conjured up in present-day Salem, where they brew a hilarious cauldron of mischief and mayhem!

Rating: PG / Running time: 95 minutes / Release year: 1993 / Director: Kenny Ortega / Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Sleepy Hollow

[The Movie]

Sunday, October 16th at 2:00pm



Ichabod Crane (played by Johnny Depp), a detective with unconventional methods of investigation, is sent to probe a series of gruesome murders in which the victims’ heads have been lopped off, thus strengthening the local legend of a Headless Horseman.

Christina Ricci is Katrina Van Tassel, the beautiful and mysterious girl with secret ties to the supernatural terror.

Rating: R / Running time: 106 minutes / Release year: 1999 / Director: Tim Burton / Cast: Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson, Casper Van Dien, Michael Gambon / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Beetlejuice

[The Movie]

Sunday, October 23rd at 2:00pm



A happy couple (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) with a lovely country house die in a car accident and must haunt their old home while waiting to be processed into heaven. Too nice to be scary, they befriend the new tenants’ daughter (Winona Ryder).

But when they fail to prevent the girl’s parents from ruining the house, they ask a devilish spirit (Michael Keaton) for help in Tim Burton’s spooky comedy classic.

Rating: PG / Running time: 93 minutes / Release year: 1988 / Director: Tim Burton / Cast: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Wynona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Ghostbusters

[The Movie]

Sunday, October 30th at 2:00pm



After the members of a team of scientists (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis) lose their cushy positions at a university in New York City, they decide to become “ghostbusters” to wage a high-tech battle with the supernatural for money.

After stumbling upon a gateway to another dimension, a doorway that will release evil upon the city, the Ghostbusters must now save New York from complete destruction.

Rating: PG / Running time: 107 minutes / Release year: 1984 / Director: Ivan Reitman / Cast: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Elf

[The Movie]

Sunday, November 27th at 6:00pm



After accidentally falling into Santa Claus’ gift sack, a human baby is raised at the North Pole, growing up to believe he is an elf. Due to his large size, Buddy (played by Will Ferrell) causes chaos in Santa’s workshop, forcing Kris Kringle to send him on a mission to find his human roots.

Traveling to New York in full elf uniform, he eventually finds his real father, a cynical businessman who attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with hilarious results.

Rating: PG / Running time: 97 minutes / Release year: 2003 / Director: Jon Favreau / Cast: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

The Polar Express

[The Movie]

Sunday, December 4th at 6:00pm



When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

The Academy Award-winning team of Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis reunite for this inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg.

Rating: G / Running time: 100 minutes / Release year: 2004 / Director: Robert Zemeckis / Cast: Tom Hanks, Nona Gaye, Peter Scolari, Leslie Zemeckis, Michael Jeter / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

[The Movie]

Sunday, December 11th at 6:00pm



In this sequel to the two Lampoon Vacation flicks, the Griswold family host their dysfunctional relatives for the holiday as the dad (Chevy Chase) contends with spontaneously combusting Christmas lights and temperamental trees while anticipating the arrival of his annual bonus.

Rating: PG-13 / Running time: 97 minutes / Release year: 1989 / Director: Jeremiah Chechik / Cast: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

It’s A Wonderful Life

[The Movie]

Sunday, December 18th at 6:00pm



In Frank Capra’s classic holiday comedy/drama, an angel (Henry Travers) helps a compassionate but despairingly frustrated businessman, George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), by showing what life would have been like if he never existed. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there.

Rating: PG / Running time: 130 minutes / Release year: 1946 / Director: Frank Capra / Cast: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

