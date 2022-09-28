American Red Cross Tennessee Responds to Disasters in Florida, Puerto Rico, Alaska

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross has sent 28 volunteers to Florida, Puerto Rico, and Alaska to help with Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Fiona, and Typhoon Merbok disaster relief efforts.

More volunteers could be deployed to the areas in the coming days.

Hurricane Ian Response

In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country and tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida and is opening dozens of shelters to make sure people have a safe place to ride out the storm.

The Red Cross is working closely with partners and local officials to ensure help is available when and where people need it most.



Now a Category 3 hurricane, Ian could grow to a Category 4 storm as it begins to impact millions of people in Florida. Tampa could suffer its first direct hit from a hurricane in over 100 years.



As communities in Florida and throughout the Southeast prepare for the wrath of Hurricane Ian, it’s a reminder to take preparedness steps here in the Tennessee Region.

5 steps you can take today to prepare your family and community



Create an evacuation plan. Plan what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and if you have to evacuate.

Plan what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and if you have to evacuate. Build an emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information.

with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information. Include pets in your planning. Pets are part of the family. Have your animal crate, supplies, medications and food ready to go should a disaster hit.

Pets are part of the family. Have your animal crate, supplies, medications and food ready to go should a disaster hit. Give blood. The need for blood is constant. Blood can take up to three days to be tested, processed and made available for patients, so it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency.

The need for blood is constant. Blood can take up to three days to be tested, processed and made available for patients, so it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency. Stay informed. Find out how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders.

Hurricane Fiona Response

Nearly half a million people in Puerto Rico are still living without power and thousands more have no running water more than a week after Hurricane Fiona hit the island. More than 280 American Red Cross disaster workers, many with no power or water themselves, are working around the clock with our partners to provide comfort and support. Preliminary damage reports indicate that almost 400 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage.

Typhoon Merbok Response

The American Red Cross is deploying disaster teams by plane to rural areas of Alaska where Typhoon Merbok devastated a thousand-mile stretch of the western coast over a week ago, damaging homes, seawalls, roads, and airport runways as well as water systems in as many as 40 towns and villages.

Red Cross disaster teams are working out of Nome and Bethel to help with damage assessment and provide casework for families in need along with other assistance. The Red Cross is also procuring and delivering emergency supplies such as tarps, coolers, vacuum sealers, window film, insulation, sealing foam, and heater meals to remote communities that were impacted by the storms.

Urgent Need For Shelter Volunteers

The Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross is hosting fast-track shelter trainings for people interested in volunteering. Each shelter training will take four hours to complete and will cover all the required courses needed to become a shelter worker.

Everyone is welcome to attend the first hour to learn more about Red Cross available opportunities and if interested, stay for the remainder of the training.

Nashville Area Chapter – 2201 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN

Wednesday, Sept. 28: 9:00 a.m. CST

Saturday, Oct. 1: 2:00 p.m. CST

Northeast Tennessee Chapter – 660 Eastern Star Rd., Kingsport, TN

Thursday, Sept. 29: 10:00 a.m. EST

Thursday, Sept. 29: 5:30 p.m. EST

Tennessee River Chapter – 1760 Madison St., Clarksville, TN

Wednesday, Sept. 28: 5:00 p.m. CST

Heart of Tennessee Chapter – 501 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN

Thursday, Sept. 29: 9:00 a.m. CST

Thursday, Sept. 29: 2:00 p.m. CST

Saturday, Oct. 1: 9:00 a.m. CST

Southeast Tennessee Chapter – 4115 S. Access Rd., Chattanooga, TN

Wednesday, Sept. 28: 12:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Oct. 1: 10:00 a.m. EST

Mid-South Chapter – 1399 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN

Thursday, Sept. 29: 5:30 p.m. CST

East Tennessee Chapter – 6921 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN

Wednesday, Sept. 28: 3:00 p.m. EST

Thursday, Sept. 29: 5:00 p.m. EST

Mid-West Tennessee Chapter – Jackson State Community College, 2046 N. Parkway, Jackson, TN

Thursday, Sept. 29: 5:00 p.m. CST

Mid-West Tennessee Chapter – Oakland Community Center, 4435 State Hwy. 69S, Paris, TN

Thursday, Sept. 29, 3:00 p.m. CST

You can also apply to volunteer online at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

How You Can Help

You can help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800.RED.CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10.00 donation.

