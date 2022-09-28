Austin Peay State University Continuing Education kicks off fall lineup of programs

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Continuing Education Department is kicking off the Fall programming session. These courses are open to community members and do not require enrollment in the University to take part.

Participants must be at least 16 years old to attend, depending on course requirements.

The new Financial Literacy course, intended to help youth and young adults avoid common financial pitfalls, will begin on October 4th. The seven-week course will equip students with the knowledge of how credit cards work, how to budget an income, how to apply for a mortgage, how to factor interest rates on loans, and other pertinent information on the ins and outs of personal finances.

The Financial Literacy course will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5:00pm-7:30pm, on the campus of APSU. The cost to attend the course is $150.00 for the entire seven-week session.



The Advanced Emergency Medical Technician course begins its inaugural session on October 5th. This course is designed to advance those currently holding Basic Emergency Medical Technician licenses to the next level of EMT. This course will be held in-person at the Montgomery County EMA office in partnership with Montgomery County EMA. Students must pass a drug and background screenings and must provide current immunization records.

Cost to attend the course is $3,100.



The next session of the popular American Sign Language (ASL) courses will also begin Oct. 5 at APSU. Registration is currently underway for Beginner 1, Beginner 2 and Intermediate 1 levels of the course. Students will learn how to communicate through ASL as well as build upon previously learned skills.



Beginner and Intermediate classes meet twice a week, in the evenings, and cost to attend is $149.00.



Registration for the Continuing Education Fall Lineup can be completed at www.signmeupapsu.edu and again, do not require enrollment in the University to attend.



The Austin Peay State University Continuing Education Department offers non-credit courses that do not require a student to be enrolled in the university path. Courses include certification-style courses such as Phlebotomy Technician, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), American Sign Language, and other career and workforce trainings and certifications.



For more information on Continuing Education, please contact continuinged@apsu.edu, call 931.221.7816, or visit www.apsu.edu/continuing-education.