Blanchfied Army Community Hospital releases schedule for Columbus Day, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, Friday, October 7th, and the Columbus Day federal holiday, Monday, October 10th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

October 7th | Fort Campbell DONSA

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes including Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes remain open for scheduled appointments, Friday, October 7th.



BACH specialty services open on the DONSA include Women’s Health, the laboratory, and the Department of Behavioral Health. Physical and occupational therapy are open until noon. Orthopedics and podiatry are open to scheduled patients and acute care needs. Ophthalmology opens for patients on the morning of October 7th. Surgery teams will continue with scheduled and emergency surgeries.



Adkins Dental Clinic will be open for dental sick call on October 7th. Patients can contact 270.412.6027 or 270.412.6028 for assistance.

Fort Campbell Pharmacies

BACH’s Main, Town Center, LaPointe, Byrd, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies will open at normal operating hours on the DONSA.

Town Center Pharmacy operates normal Saturday business hours, 8:00am- 4:00pm October 8th.

October 10th | Columbus Day Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed Monday, October 10th in observance of Columbus Day.

Outpatient services will reopen Tuesday, October 11th.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

With services from TRICARE Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can book appointments, request and review lab and test results, securely email their care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.