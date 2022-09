Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that there is traffic congestion on Interstate 24 Westbound due to construction at mile marker 86 in Kentucky.

CPD recommends motorists traveling westbound on I-24 find an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.

It has been reported that some traffic is at a standstill and it is unknown how long traffic will be affected.

I will refer all further inquiries to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.