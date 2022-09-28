Nashville Sounds lose final regular season game to Memphis Redbirds, 8-4

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds dropped their season finale, 8-4, to the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday afternoon at First Horizon Park. 4,969 fans enjoyed the sun-soaked day to bring the season attendance total to 555,576 the most in all of Minor League Baseball.

Brice Turang started the game with a bang when he drilled a solo home run to the right field seats in the bottom of the first inning. It was Turang’s 13th home run of the season, more than doubling his previous single-season high.

The lead did not last long as Memphis scored three runs in the second, added a single tally in the third and another run in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead.

Nashville batted back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Patrick Dorrian hit a solo blast, his 13th of the year to pull the team within 5-2. Three batters later, Sal Frelick doubled into the right-center gap to score Cam Devanney to make it a 5-3 game.

The blast by Dorrian was Nashville’s 807th run of the season, a new franchise record, surpassing the previous high of 806 runs scored in 1999.

Memphis catcher Ivan Herrera drilled a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to provide the Redbirds with a cushion.

Dorrian hit a solo blast in the ninth inning, his second home run of the game to make it 8-4. It was Dorrian’s second career multi-homer game.

The Sounds are off tomorrow and Friday before playing in the International League Championship Game against the Durham Bulls on Saturday, October 1st at 8:05pm CT in Las Vegas, NV. The game can be viewed on MiLB.TV or MLB.TV and heard on 94.9 The Fan with Jeff Hem.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds finished the regular season with an 91-58 record…the 91 wins are the most in Minor League Baseball.

Nashville finished the season with a 48-27 record at First Horizon Park…the 48 home wins lead Triple-A Baseball.

Patrick Dorrian’s solo home run in the fourth inning was Nashville’s 807th run of the season, a new franchise record surpassing the 806 runs the 1999 team scored.

Sal Frelick extended his on-base streak to 41 games with a single in the third inning. It is the longest active on-base streak in the International League and the second-longest in the league this year. During the streak, Frelick is batting .364 (60-for-165) with 36 runs, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 4 homers and 23 RBI.

Playing in his 46th game with the Sounds, Frelick (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) recorded his 23rd multi-hit game.