Tennessee Titans hit the road to face Indianapolis Colts, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1)

Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 | Noon CT

Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium | TV: FOX (WZTV-17)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (1-2) travel to face the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) this week. Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium (capacity 63,000) is scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at 12:00pm CT / 1:00pm ET.

This will be the Titans’ first of two clashes with the Colts in a three-game span. Following a visit to Washington on October 9th and a bye the week of October 16th, the Titans host the rematch with the Colts on October 23rd.

The Titans are looking for their fourth consecutive win against the Colts and their fourth consecutive win in Indianapolis.

Sunday’s contest will be regionally televised on Fox, including Nashville affiliate WZTV Fox 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, analyst Mark Schlereth, and reporter Kristina Pink.



Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games with the newly-launched NFL+ subscription service, which offers access to all local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets, live local and national audio for every NFL game, and more.



The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday host Rhett Bryan.



Additionally, Football Sunday on ESPN Radio will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Mike Couzens and analyst Kirk Morrison will have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hosted the Las Vegas Raiders last week and held off a late charge by the visitors for a 24-22 victory. With 1 minute and 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Titans stopped a two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the score.

Linebacker Dylan Cole got a hand on Derek Carr’s pass to tight end Darren Waller on the two-point try, and the Titans recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the victory.

Running back Derrick Henry accounted for 143 scrimmage yards, which included 85 yards on the ground and 58 yards as a receiver. It was his 18th career game with at least 140 scrimmage yards. With a one-yard touchdown run, he joined Eddie George (74) and Earl Campbell (73) as the only players in franchise history to reach 70 total touchdowns.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 19-of-27 passing for 264 yards, including a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Geoff Swaim. He added a one-yard rushing touchdown, marking the 13th time in four seasons with the Titans he passed for at least one touchdown and rushed for at least one more.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans defense limited the Las Vegas Raiders to a single third-down conversion on 12 attempts (8.3 percent), the best result for the Titans’ defense since September 7th, 2014 at Kansas City (8.3 percent). Through the first three weeks of the campaign, the Titans rank third in the NFL in third-down defense at 22.9 percent.

About the Indianapolis Colts

Like the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts are coming off their first win of the season after edging the Kansas City Chiefs at home last week. Matt Ryan’s 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Jelani Woods in the game’s final minute provided the difference in a 20-17 win.

Ryan, the third-overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, was acquired in an offseason trade with the Atlanta Falcons. He passed for 59,735 yards and led the Falcons to six playoff appearances during his first 14 NFL seasons in Atlanta.

With Henry missing a large portion of the 2021 season due to injury, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor claimed the NFL rushing title with a Colts-record 1,811 yards. Henry had won the rushing crown in each of the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. Through the first three weeks of 2022, Taylor ranks third in the NFL with 286 rushing yards.

The Colts are in their fifth season under head coach Frank Reich, who led his team to a 9-8 record in 2021. Reich and the Titans’ Mike Vrabel are the two remaining head coaches from the seven-member class who were hired by their respective clubs in 2018.

Series At A Glance

Overall series (regular & postseason): Colts lead 35-20

Regular season series: Colts lead 35-19

Postseason series: Titans lead 1-0

Total points: Titans 1,128, Colts 1,411

Current streak: Three wins by Titans

Titans at home vs. Colts: 9-16

Titans on road vs. Colts: 11-19 (including 1-0 in playoffs)

Longest winning streak by Titans: 3 (three times, last 2020–present)

Longest losing streak by Titans: 11 (2011–2016)

Titans vs. Colts at Nissan Stadium: 6-14

Last time at Nissan Stadium: Colts 16 at TITANS 25 (9-26-21)

Titans vs. Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium: 4-10

Last time at Lucas Oil Stadium: TITANS 34 at Colts 31 in OT (10-31-21)

First time: COLTS 24 at Oilers 20 (10-11-70)

Mike Vrabel’s record vs. Colts: 4-4

Frank Reich’s record vs. Titans: 4-4

Mike Vrabel’s record vs. Frank Reich: 4-4

A Titans Victory Would

Give the Tennessee Titans their fourth consecutive win over the Colts, which would be the franchise’s longest all-time winning streak against the Colts.

Improve Tennessee’s record to 17-8 against AFC South opponents since Mike Vrabel was hired as head coach in 2018.



Improve Mike Vrabel’s career record to 45-29 as a head coach, including regular season and playoffs. Vrabel would pass Jack Pardee (44-35) for the third-highest win total in franchise history behind only Jeff Fisher (147) and Bum Phillips (59).



Improve QB Ryan Tannehill’s combined starting record in the regular season and playoffs to 76-64, including a 34-18 record with the Titans.