APSU Volleyball plays Jacksonville, North Florida at Dunn Center this weekend

Clarksville, TN – After splitting its first two ASUN Conference matches on the road, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team returns to the Dunn Center to host its first ASUN matches, Friday-Saturday. The Govs host Jacksonville in a Friday 6:00pm match before taking on North Florida in a Saturday 5:00pm contest.

The Govs opened ASUN play last weekend with a five-set win at Bellarmine, Friday, before falling in three sets at Eastern Kentucky the next day. Tegan Seyring paced the offense with 22 kills (2.75 per set) and a .364 attack percentage. Marlayna Bullington (19 kills) and Jaida Clark (18 Kills) also averaged more than two kills per set on the weekend.



Defensively, Erin Eisenhart notched an impressive start to ASUN action with 45 digs (5.63 per set) with 23 digs at Eastern Kentucky – the most by a Governor in three sets this season.

Through The Rotation

Right-side hitter Tegan Seyring posted a season-best 13 kills at Eastern Kentucky last weekend, her third double-digit kill performance this season. She has 33 kills (2.36 per set) and a .354 attack percentage over her last four matches.

Right-side hitter Mikayla Powell notched her third-career 20-kill performance to open the Govs’ Stacheville Challenge, on September 16th. Her 23 kills against North Dakota State was the third-consecutive time she opened a weekend with 20-plus kills. Powell ranks fifth among ASUN hitters with 167 total kills and is sixth at 3.21 kills per set.

After posting two double-digit kill outings in the season’s first two weeks, outside hitter Marlayna Bullington has five in her last eight matches. She is averaging 2.68 kills per set (83 kills) and has a .215 attack percentage over those eight matches.

Kelsey Mead and Janvier Buggs have teamed up at setter this season, the fourth-consecutive year the Govs have used a setting tandem. Mead has a team-best 6.31 assists per set while Buggs has 3.86 assists per set.

Buggs also leads the Govs with 19 service aces (0.39 per set) and ranks seventh among ASUN servers in total aces. She is averaging an ace every 8.89 serve attempts this season.

Middle blocker Maggie Keenan picked up all-tournament honors at the WKU Invitational thanks to an 11-block performance against Toledo, on September 10th. She leads the Govs with 48 blocks (0.92 per set) and has three outings of six-plus blocks this season.

Middle blocker Jaida Clark is one of three Govs’ hitters with 100-plus kills this season. She notched nine kills against both Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky last weekend and has seven matches of nine-plus kills in 2022.

Erin Eisenhart has picked up where she left off last season, averaging 4.27 digs per set at the libero spot.

She ranks fourth among the ASUN’s defenders and is pacing an APSU defense that ranks fourth in the ASUN with 15.50 digs per set.

Austin Peay State University joined the college conference realignment movement last season with its move to the ASUN Conference becoming official on July 1st.

APSU Govs, Quickly

Austin Peay State University hosts its first ASUN Conference matches this weekend. APSU brings a 14-match win streak into this weekend’s matches. That streak dates back to February 22nd, 2021 when the Govs lost to Morehead State.

Series Histories

Jacksonville: Austin Peay State University leads, 1-0.

Notably: Friday will be the second-ever meeting between the Govs and Dolphins on the volleyball court.

Last Meeting: APSU and JU met in the final match of the 2017 JAX Classic, with the Govs claiming a four-set victory. Christina White notched a 16-kill, 15-dig double-double in the win. Ginny Gerig (now Busse) had 12 digs while Ashley Slay earned tournament MVP with a 13-kill performance to wrap up the Govs stay in Jacksonville.

North Florida: First meeting.

Notably: Saturday’s match against North Florida will be Austin Peay State University’s first-ever meeting against the Ospreys.