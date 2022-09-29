Montgomery County to Celebrate American Archives Month

Montgomery County, TN – In recognition of American Archives Month, the Montgomery County Archives Department, located at 350 Pageant Lane in Veterans Plaza, offers the public some options to learn more about their services.

This Saturday, October 1st, two presentations will be held in William O. Beach Civic Hall in Veterans Plaza from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

The morning presentation on Tennessee cemeteries, law, and preservation will be led by Graham Perry and the afternoon presentation on deed mapping, which covers collecting land records and arranging the tracts to determine exact locations, ownership history, and neighboring land owners, will be led by Kurt Bryant.



To reserve a spot, email mcarchives@mcgtn.net or call 931.553.5199 by 2:00pm Friday, September 30th. Please bring a brown bag lunch; beverages will be provided.



Additionally, three open house tours of the stacks are scheduled in October. The stacks are an area not normally open to the public, and offer a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into caring for the history of Clarksville and Montgomery County. The tours are available on October 4th from 10:00am to 3:00pm, October 13th from 10:00am to 3:00pm, and October 22nd from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Tours begin at the top of each hour.



“The Archives Department is an overlooked gem in our community. I’m personally looking forward to learning more about their work and hope the public will take advantage of the opportunities offered this October,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.



“The research opportunities available at Archives are quite comprehensive, from deeds dating back to 1787, probates from 1795, court minutes beginning in 1805, and many Special Collections donated to Archives. Everyone is welcome to experience archives and learn about our history,” said Archives Director Jill Hastings.



Created by the County Board of Commissioners in January 1995, Archives serves as the official repository for county records and operates under Tennessee State law and under the direction of the Montgomery County Public Records Commission.



The Archives entrance is on the Crossland Avenue side of Veterans Plaza in Clarksville at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 101-D. Archives hours are 8:00am – 4:30pm, Monday thru Friday.

You can reach Archives by email at mcarchives@mcgtn.net or by calling 931.553.5159.