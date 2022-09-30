60.1 F
Education

Community School of the Arts at APSU announces registration now open for new term of classes

News Staff
Classes going on at the Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University. (APSU)
Community School of the Arts (CSA) at APSUClarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has unveiled its second fall term of classes, including a workshop on theatrical makeup in time for Halloween.

Registration for the classes opens on Saturday, October 1st, and the term begins on October 25th and runs through early December.

And Charlie Krantz, the technical director in APSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance, will lead the Theatrical Makeup Workshop for ages 8-15  on October 22nd from 2:00pm-5:00pm.

[470cneter]

Here are the classes that will be offered during the new term:

Mondays

  • Art for Children (ages 6-11) – 4:30pm.
  • Contemporary Dance (ages 10-adults) – 5:00pm.
  • Advanced Art for Children (ages 8-11) – 6:15pm.

Tuesdays

  • Art for Children (ages 6-11) – 4:30pm.
  • Theatre for Children (ages 5-7) – 5:00pm.
  • Ballet (ages 8-15) – 5:00pm.
  • Jazz Dance (ages 10-adults) – 6:00pm.
  • Art for Teens (ages 12-17) – 6:15pm.

Wednesdays

  • Creative Movement (ages 3-5) – 4:30pm.
  • Dance for Children (ages 5-7) – 5:30pm.

Thursdays

  • Theatre Tots (ages 3-5) – 4:30pm.
  • Hip Hop (ages 8-17) – 5:00pm.
  • Drawing (ages 12-adults) – 5:30pm.
  • Acting and Improvisation for Youth (ages 8-15) – 5:30pm.
  • Hip Hop (adults) – 6:00pm.
  • Mixed Media Painting (ages 13-adults) – 7:15pm.

To see the class descriptions, times, and costs, visit the CSA class page and click on the class links. Many of the classes fill up quickly but will have wait lists.

For more information about the APSU Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa. If you have any questions, email .

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
