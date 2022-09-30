Two TMSAA Championships to be held in Clarksville this Weekend

Clarksville, TN – Athletes, coaches, and spectators representing over 100 schools across Tennessee will visit Clarksville on Saturday, October 1st, and Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 for the Class A and AA Boys and Girls Cross Country TMSAA (Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association) State Championships and the TMSAA Middle School Tennis Championship.

Armed with tents and coolers, family members will cheer runners along a two-mile course at Weakley Park in Sango. Just a few miles down the road, spectators will support tennis players as they compete at the Swan Lake Sports Complex and Austin Peay State University.

“This marks our eighth straight year to host the middle school cross country championships and our first year hosting the tennis championship,” said Visit Clarksville Executive Director Theresa Harrington. “These are such fun events for us to host. We have found that when families visit Clarksville for sporting events like this, they see all that Clarksville has to offer and oftentimes return to enjoy vacation time and explore the city.”



“We continue to prioritize recruiting and hosting a variety of sports events,” said Visit Clarksville Chairman Kyle Luther. “These events generate revenue for the community which allows Clarksville to continue improving its quality of life making it better for both visitors and locals alike.”



In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, sports competitions held in Clarksville contributed $12 million in visitor spending to the local economy.



For more information about the events or on how to attend, visit tmsaa.tssaa.org.

