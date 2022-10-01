APSU Soccer hosts Eastern Kentucky, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer hosts Eastern Kentucky for Senior Day in a Sunday 1:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

The Governors (3-5-4, 1-2-1 ASUN) will honor its five seniors – Chloé Dion, Karley Roberts, Anna McPhie, Marli Niederhauser, and Jisela Dall – beginning approximately 20 minutes prior to kickoff against the Colonels (5-3-2, 1-1-2 ASUN).

The APSU Govs earned their fourth ASUN Conference point and fifth shutout after playing to a scoreless draw against Bellarmine, Thursday. McPhie and sophomore Alec Baumgardt led the Govs with two shots each in APSU’s 10-shot performance.



Dion has played every minute between the pipes for the Govs this season, her 1080 minutes played rank fourth among Division I goalkeepers, while her five shutouts rank 29th in the country and third in the ASUN.



Sunday’s match is the 16th all-time meeting between the Govs and Colonels and the first in ASUN play. Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, 8-5-3, and is 7-0-2 against EKU at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels



2022 Record: 5-3-2 (1-1-2 ASUN)

2021 Record: 9-10 (4-5 ASUN)

2021 Season Result: After defeating No. 2 Liberty in the ASUN Conference Tournament quarterfinals, Eastern Kentucky fell to the would-be champions in Lipscomb, 4-0.

All-Time Series: 8-3-2, APSU

Last Meeting: Rachel Bradberry found the back of the net in the 100th minute to lead Austin Peay to a 2-1 overtime victory, on March 19th, 2021.

Quick Kicks

Austin Peay State University continues its four-match homestand in Sunday’s 1:00pm contest against Eastern Kentucky.

APSU will honor its five seniors — Chloé Dion, Marli Niederhauser, Anna McPhie, Karley Roberts and Jisela Dall — prior to the match.

The Govs look to earn their first home ASUN Conference win against the Colonels.

The Govs picked up their first ASUN victory in a 3-1 win against North Alabama last Sunday.

A season-best three Govs — Marli Niederhauser, Ellie Dreas, Tori Case — found the back of the net for the Govs in the win against the Lions.

Dreas’ goal against UNA was the first of her career, proved to be the game-winning shot and was voted as the ASUN Women’s Soccer Play of the Week.

APSU is 11-13-4 all-time against teams from the Bluegrass State.

The Govs’ eight wins against EKU are its third-most against a single opponent in program history.

Austin Peay State University is 3-0 when scoring first this season.

The APSU Govs are 2-3-1 on weekend matches in 2022 and 2-2-1 on Sunday.

The Govs earned their fourth point in ASUN play after playing to a scoreless draw against Bellarmine, Thursday.

Seven Govs — Anna McPhie, Alec Baumgardt, Tori Case, Marli Niederhauser, Ellie Dreas, Olivia Prock, and Karley Roberts — have found the back of the net this season, matching the team’s total goalscorers from 2021.

McPhie and Baumgardt lead the Govs with two goals this season, while McPhie also leads the team with five points.

Baumgardt leads the team with 21 shots and nine shots on goal. The Federal Way, Washington native has posted multiple attempts in four-straight matches and seven times overall.

Chloé Dion earned her fifth shutout of the season against Bellarmine which is tied with Mary Parker Powell (2018) for the fifth-most in a single season.

Dion’s five shutouts this season rank 29th in Division I this season, while her 1.00 goals against average is second in the ASUN.

Lindsey McMahon has started every match of her career and leads the team with 29-straight starts.

McMahon leads all non-goalkeepers on the team with 1066 minutes. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has logged 90 minutes in 11 of 12 matches this season.

Chloé Dion, Marli Niederhauser, Karley Roberts, Ellie Dreas, Lindsey McMahon, Tori Case and Anna McPhie have started all 11 matches this season.

