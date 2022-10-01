Austin Peay State University Homecoming Queen, King announced for 2022

Clarksville, TN – As students and families filled the Fortera Stadium on September 24th to watch the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team defeat Eastern Kentucky, eleven students gathered on the field during the halftime performance for the announcement of this year’s APSU Homecoming King and Queen.

These eleven students were chosen among their peers to represent the organization(s) that sponsored them during this process.

This year’s court was announced on September 19th at the annual Bonfire. Students had three days to vote for six representatives and after the voting is the interview process for these candidates.



Each princess and prince has to sit in front of a panel of interviewers so they are can decide on the King and Queen.



“This year’s homecoming court is fantastic! They’re leaders on campus, they all have great GPAs, and they have down a great job this week representing Austin Peay State University,” Victor Felts mentioned.



“I am super excited for all of them-the court- they have done a fantastic job. I am just glad I am not on the selection committee,” Felts finished.



Homecoming Queen for 2022 was Amaya Guerrier. Tyler Gilbert was selected as King.



Amaya was sponsored by her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority Inc. Tyler was sponsored by his fraternity on campus Sigma Phi Epsilon.



“I feel as though I have been rewarded greatly! I have done everything I can to be all about Austin Peay State University and to have four years of Austin Peay work accredited to this moment feels great!,” Homecoming King Gilbert mentioned.



“First I am overwhelmed and overjoyed for sure! I want to thank my support system for everything that they did for me and thank Austin Peay State University for giving me this great opportunity and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me!” Homecoming Queen Guerrier added.



Following the announcement, the King and Queen from last year along with APSU president Mike Licari and his wife Kirsten went onto the field to take pictures for this joyous occasion.

Photo Gallery