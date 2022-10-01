Austin Peay State University upset by North Florida in Four Sets

Clarksville, TN – North Florida upset the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team, Saturday, in four sets by scores of 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, and 25-18, snapping the Governors’ 15-match win streak inside the Winfield Dunn Center. The Governors dropped to 4-1 at home this season and 5-2 in its last seven matches. The Ospreys snapped a two-match losing streak.

North Florida (4-11, 2-2 ASUN) jumped out to a 5-1 lead to open the match, but Austin Peay (9-6, 2-2 ASUN) responded, tying the match at six following a Maggie Keenan solo block to end a 3-0 run. Another 3-0 run, culminating with an Elizabeth Wheat kill, gave Austin Peay State University its first advantage, 9-8.



The Ospreys scored five-consecutive points to take a 17-12 upper hand, but the Governors countered with six-straight points and a 9-1 spurt which featured consecutive combo blocks involving Keenan. North Florida’s fifth attack error of the set gave Austin Peay State University a 21-18 advantage. A Governors’ 3-0 spurt made the score 24-19, and Wheat’s third kill finished the game.



Keenan totaled four of her team’s eight block assists in the frame. Kelsey Mead dished out six assists, while Janvier Buggs had five.



The first set featured nine ties and five lead changes.



The APSU Governors won their 12th-straight set at home, winning 13 of 14 this year and 16 of the last 17.



Austin Peay State University scored the first five points of the second game, with the run starting and ending with Marlayna Bullington kills. The Ospreys closed to within 10-9, but consecutive miscues produced three-consecutive points for the Governors and a four-point edge.

North Florida rallied to grab a 20-18 lead with five-straight points as part of a larger 8-2 spurt. Austin Peay State University countered with a 3-0 spurt, taking a 21-20 lead on a Jaida Clark spike, but the Ospreys scored five of the final six to tie the match at one.



Mead tallied eight assists in the second set.



North Florida used a 6-0 run to score nine of the first 11 points in the third period. Powell’s fifth kill and an Ospreys’ attack error cut the Governors’ deficit in half, 10-5.

Austin Peay scored three of four points to cut the margin to 13-9 but would get no closer in the set.

The Governors’ Tegan Seyring recorded six kills in the period.



North Florida scored the first three points of the fourth set before Seyring’s 14th kill got Austin Peay State University on the board. The Ospreys put together a 5-1 run to take an 11-6 edge. Keenan’s seventh kill cut her team’s deficit to 13-10. The APSU Governors scored three of four points to trail 15-13, but North Florida pulled away with a 4-0 run.



Mead poured in her eighth double-double with 12 digs and 26 assists, her 17th-consecutive match in double figures. Seyring ended with a season-high 17 kills, the most for her in three seasons and one shy of a career-best, to go along with a .308 hitting percentage.

Keenan totaled seven kills, a .312 kill percentage, five block assists, and a solo block. Powell had six kills and a .385 hitting percentage.



Erin Eisenhart recorded 15 digs, her 22nd-straight match in double figures. Bullington came up with 11 digs. Buggs dished out 12 assists, her 19th-straight match in double figures. Wheat had three block assists, while Seyring and Powell each netted a pair.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team begins a three-match road trip on October 7th at Stetson. The first serve is set for 5:00pm CT.