Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water service line replacement work for Whitfield Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will begin a weeklong project on Monday, October 3rd, to replace water service lines on Needmore Road and Whitfield Road.

The work will require intermittently turning off water service nightly from 9:00pm until approximately 6:00am to the vicinity including the following roads and areas.

Roads and Areas Affected

North Whitfield Road from Granny White Road to 101st Airborne Division Parkway

Whitfield Road from 101st Airborne Division Parkway to Blakemore Drive

Needmore Road between Arthurs Court and Bell Road

Tracy Lane from Whitfield Road to Smithson Lane

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water service line replacement is anticipated to be finished by early Saturday, October 8th.