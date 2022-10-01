66.1 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 1, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water service line replacement work for...
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water service line replacement work for Whitfield Road

Nightly intermittent water outage to affect vicinity

News Staff
By News Staff
Water Outage

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will begin a weeklong project on Monday, October 3rd, to replace water service lines on Needmore Road and Whitfield Road.

The work will require intermittently turning off water service nightly from 9:00pm until approximately 6:00am to the vicinity including the following roads and areas.


Roads and Areas Affected

  • North Whitfield Road from Granny White Road to 101st Airborne Division Parkway
  • Whitfield Road from 101st Airborne Division Parkway to Blakemore Drive
  • Needmore Road between Arthurs Court and Bell Road
  • Tracy Lane from Whitfield Road to Smithson Lane

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water service line replacement is anticipated to be finished by early Saturday, October 8th.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University upset by North Florida in Four Sets
Next articleAPSU Soccer hosts Eastern Kentucky, Sunday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online