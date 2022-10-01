Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 1st, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the resurfacing of SR-236 from U.S. 41A (SR-12) (LM 0.00) to SR-48 (Trenton Road) (LM 6.82), including joint repair and thin epoxy overlay.

Daily, 8:00am from 3:30pm, there will be lane closures on both EB and WB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

SR 13

Work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19



Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be periodic single-lane traffic flow and flagging operations along SR-13 on Wednesday (09/14) from 9:00am to 3:00pm, therefore delays are expected. Mayhew Road will remain closed.



Traffic on SR-13 will remain in the phase 4 alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Traffic on SR-149 will be in the planned phase 4 alignment. The width will be reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

U.S. 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night-time lane closures are possible.

Nightly, 6:00pm – 6:00am, sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night-time lane closures are possible.

Davidson County

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we also and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, excluding Saturday, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.

Look Ahead: 9/30 – 10/3, there will be continuous closure, double lane closures on I-24, in both directions, for median wall demolition and concrete pouring activities. Once the demo is complete, one of the WB lanes will re-open. The EB lanes will remain closed for the duration of the weekend.

I-65

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be full and partial ramp closures on I-65 SB at Armory Drive and on Armory Drive to I-65 SB on-ramp, to saw damaged concrete.

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be shoulder closures on I-65 SB for overhead sign footing installation.

I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes willl remain open in each direction.

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for milling and paving.

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) WB exit ramp (L.M. 9.65)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, the off-ramp from I-40W to U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) will be closed to restripe and pave.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be a double lane closure for traffic control for setting barrier wall. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will a be alternating lane closures and rolling road blocks to install overhead sign gantries from MM 60 to 70.

Dickson County / Williamson County

I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 from I-840 (LM 13.5 in Dickson County to the Cheatham County Line (LM 3.11) in Williamson County (MM 176 – 184)

Eastbound 7:00pm – 5:00am & Westbound 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be lane closures in both the EB and WB directions for milling and paving operations on I-40 from MM 176.5 to MM 184.3.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

The expansion of the Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, Setting Beams at Bridge 5 Nights of Sunday 9/25 through Thursday 9/29 (Cedar Grove Road MM 114.6). Rolling Roadblocks will be utilized when swinging the beams. There will be nighttime lane closures both NB and SB for barrier rail installation, ingress/egress construction and Traffic/Pavement Maintenance. One lane to remain open at all times.

Maintenance and Utilites

Davidson County I-40

Milling and Paving Eastbound lane #2

9/29, from 8:00pm – 5:00am, closing the spilt to I-40 E at I-65 on the inner loop. Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed (mm 209 – 210)

Robertson County I-65

Cutting and trimming vegetation off of Roadway Signs

10/1, from 7:00pm – 5:00am, lane closures for cutting and trimming vegitation off of Roadway Signs will occur.

Robertson County I-65

Milling and Paving

10/4, 7:00pm – 5:00am, Lane closures for milling and paving operations in NB lane 2 at the 104.8 mm and NB lane 2 at the 105.4 mm

Interstate Pavement Testing

I-40 Hickman County MM148 – 149 10/2 – 10/3, 8:00pm – 6:00am

I-65 Giles County MM 0 – 22 – 10/4 – 10/5, 8:00pm – 6:00am

I-65 Robertson County MM 103 – 111 – 9/29, 8:00pm – 6:00am

I-40 Humphreys County MM 134.8 – 148.10 – 10/2 – 10/3, 8:00pm – 6:00am

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.