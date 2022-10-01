Tennessee Titans history against Indianapolis Colts

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have played 55 all-time games, including playoffs. The Colts lead the series 35-20.

After splitting the series in 2019 and 2020, the Titans took both games in 2021. The Colts swept the Titans every year from 2012 through 2016, until 2017, when the Titans swept the season series for the first time since 2002.

In the first meeting of 2021 (September 26th), the Titans won 25-16 at Nissan Stadium. Ryan Tannehill completed three touchdown passes, and Derrick Henry rushed for 113 yards to help the Titans to their second consecutive win over the Colts.

In the 2021 rematch at Lucas Oil Stadium (October 31st), the game went to overtime before an interception by safety Kevin Byard put kicker Randy Bullock in position for a game-winning, 44-yard field goal to lift the Titans to a 34-31 win. It was a costly win, however, as Henry suffered an injury that would cause him to miss the remainder of the regular season.

The Titans and Colts have met only once in the postseason, a 19-16 Titans victory in a Divisional Playoff game in the RCA Dome on January 16th, 1999. Eddie George rushed for 162 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run to help lead Tennessee during its run to Super Bowl XXXIV.

Three years later, in 2002, the NFL realigned, and the AFC South was created. The Titans moved from the AFC Central, and the Colts moved from the AFC East to form half of the new division.

The teams first clashed in 1970 following the AFL-NFL merger. The then-Baltimore Colts defeated the then-Houston Oilers 24-20 during the Colts’ run to a Super Bowl V Championship.

Most Recent Matchups

2020 Week 10 • Nov. 12, 2020 • COLTS 34 at Titans 17

The Indianapolis Colts score the game’s final 24 points to defeat the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The Titans’ second half includes three consecutive possessions ending with a 17-yard punt, a blocked punt by the Colts for a touchdown, and a missed field goal, leading directly to 21 total points for the Colts.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers passes for 308 yards and a touchdown, while running back Nyheim Hines accounts for 115 scrimmage yards (70 rushing, 45 receiving) and two total touchdowns. Derrick Henry rushes for 103 yards on 19 carries.

2020 Week 12 • Nov. 29, 2020 • TITANS 45 at Colts 26

In a battle between 7-3 teams, the Tennessee Titans win to take the lead in the AFC South. Derrick Henry totals 178 yards on 27 rushing attempts and in the first half alone accounts for 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Titans score touchdowns on five of their six possessions in the first half. After the Indianapolis Colts tie the score at 14-14 in the second quarter, the Titans score the next 24 points.

A.J. Brown (98 receiving yards) scores on a 69-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter and adds a 42-yard touchdown return of an onside kickoff attempt by the Colts in the fourth quarter. The Titans total 449 yards, including 229 rushing yards.

2021 Week 3 • Sept. 26, 2021 • Colts 16 at TITANS 25

Ryan Tannehill passes for 197 yards and completes touchdown passes to running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receivers Nick Westbrook- Ikhine and Chester Rogers. Derrick Henry rushes for 113 yards and adds another 31 receiving yards. Tannehill is victimized by two Colts interceptions.

The Titans’ defense limits the Colts to 265 total yards, three third-down conversions on 12 attempts, and a 66.7 passer rating by Carson Wentz. Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi leads the Titans with a career-high 1.5 sacks.

2021 Week 8 • Oct. 31, 2021 • TITANS 34 at Colts 31 (OT)

Randy Bullock provides the game-winning score with a 44-yard field goal in overtime that is set up by Kevin Byard’s interception of a Carson Wentz pass. The Titans overcome a 14-0 deficit entering the second quarter. Ryan Tannehill completes three touchdown passes, including a 57-yarder to A.J. Brown. Brown totals 155 yards on 10 catches.

Elijah Molden’s interception and two-yard touchdown return put the Titans ahead late in the fourth quarter, but the Colts responded with a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining to force overtime.