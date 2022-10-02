Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf to compete in Butler Fall Invitational

Clarksville, TN – Looking to defend its title, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will compete at the Butler Fall Invitational, Monday-Tuesday, at the Highland Golf & Country Club in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Austin Peay State University won last year’s Butler Fall Invitational with a three-round score of 878 – which was the second-best 54-hole score in program history before this season’s opener – and beat second-place Belmont by two shots.

Host Butler finished four shots off the Governors’ pace and IUPUI and Indiana State rounded out the top five with scores of 889 and 891, respectively.



This year, Austin Peay State University will be joined by ASUN Conference foe Bellarmine at the par-70, 6,040-yard course. Butler, Ball State, Chicago State, Dayton, Evansville, UIC, Indiana State, IUPUI, Marshall, Northern Kentucky, Tennessee State, Valparaiso, and Youngstown State round out the 15-team, 95-player field.



Erica Scutt, who was the runner-up at last year’s tournament, will lead the Governors off the first tee. Scutt shot one-under 69 in the first and third round at last year’s Butler Fall Invitational en route to an aggregate score of 210 – which is tied for the third-best score in program history.

This year, Scutt leads the APSU Govs with a 72.83 stroke average, and all six of her rounds counting toward the team score.



Taylor Dedmen did not compete at Butler’s tournament last season but she is second in line for head coach Jessica Combs this season. Dedmen’s 75.00 stroke average is the third-best mark on the team this season and her 72.00 stroke average in the first round is tied for the top mark on the team.



After finishing tied for 26th with an aggregate score of 227 at last year’s event, Kaley Campbell will play in the third position for the APSU Govs this season. Campbell’s 74.67 stroke average is the second-best mark on the team and her 72.50 stroke average in the third-round leads Austin Peay State University this season.



Shelby Pleasant finished tied for eighth with a score of one-over 221 at last year’s Butler Fall Invitational and she will be fourth off the tee for the Governors this season. Pleasant led the APSU Govs with a third-place finish at last week’s F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate and is playing to a 75.17 stroke average this season. Pleasant is one of just two Governors that has posted a counting score in all six rounds this season.

Finally, Maggie Glass rounds out the Governors’ lineup after finishing tied for 24th at last week’s home tournament with a score of 241. Glass has been in the lineup for the APSU Govs in both tournaments this season and has carded a 77.83 stroke average with two rounds that counted toward the team score. Kady Foshaug , who will be competing as an individual, posted counting scores in the first and second rounds of last year’s Butler Fall Invitational en route to a 35th-place finish with a score of 229. Foshaug made her 2022-23 season debut at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, shooting a 242 and finishing tied for 26th while playing as an individual.Austin Peay State University will be paired with Butler and Youngstown State on the first day of the Butler Fall Invitational, which starts with a Monday 8:00am shotgun start. The final 18 holes tee off with a Tuesday 8:00am shotgun start. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Governors women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.