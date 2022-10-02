Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce October 2022 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 the Chamber will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals meeting at 12:00noon, sponsored by New American Funding, at 25 Jefferson Street, Suite T. Lunch will be provided.

CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber’s Annual Business to Business Expo on Thursday, October 20th from 5:00pm – 7:00pm is an excellent opportunity for our small and home-based businesses to display their brand, goods and services. Advanced reservation is required to reserve your space and a 6-foot table for $125.00. Set up time is 4:00pm. For more information, or to make a reservation contact Terri at terrib@clarksville.tn.us reservation by October 14th.



On Saturday, November 5th at 7:30am, the Chamber will host the annual Veterans Day Breakfast at the Austin Peay State University Morgan Center, 601 College Street, to celebrate and honor our veterans. Featuring, Keynote Speakers: Col. Roger P. Walenski Jr., 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, and Col. Brent W. Lindeman, Commander, 5th Special Forces Group (Aviation). RSVP by October 28th; Cost is $25.00; Military & Civilian Dress is Business Casual. For more information contact Phil Harpel at phil@clarksville.tn.us or 931.245.4340.



On Tuesday, September 27th, the Chamber hosted Political forums to educate members and the local community on the platforms of candidates running in the State General and City of Clarksville Elections. The Political forums are available for viewing on CDE Lightband Channel 6 and at www.clarksvillechamber.com/politicalforums/. Reminder: Early voting is October 19th – November 3rd, 2022. Tuesday, November 8th, is election day.