Marsha Blackburn Report: Bidenomics Is Bad News For Tennessee

Washington, D.C. – Since President Joe Biden took office, inflation has jumped from 1.4% to 8.3%. With food prices up 11.4% and gas prices up 25.6%, Tennesseans will be spending an extra $7,386 over the next year for the exact same thing.

But instead of cutting down on the reckless spending that caused this inflation crisis, radicals are doubling down on their failed economic policies. Tennesseans deserve better.

Weekly Rundown

Our troops shouldn’t have to decide between serving our nation or getting a vaccine. I introduced legislation to help prevent our servicemembers from being discharged based on whether they got the COVID vaccine or not until our Armed Forces reach their authorized end strength.This legislation also maintains pay and benefits for servicemembers as they wait to have their religious and health exemptions reviewed. Joe Biden announced the ‘pandemic is over,’ so let’s remove this mandate on our troops and let them fulfill their mission to protect our nation. sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asking for more information about the harmful use of puberty blockers on minor children. It is deeply disturbing to see doctors using children for financial or political gain, and I am doing all that I can to stop it.

President Joe Biden and his radical friends want to weaponize the IRS by giving the agency billions of dollars, authorizing 87,000 new agents, and hitting small businesses with exorbitant user fees. I introduced legislation to keep the IRS in check by ensuring that American businesses are protected from unwarranted user fees – especially when they are already struggling to stay afloat in Joe Biden’s failing economy.

From Beale Street to Music City to the hills of East Tennessee, Tennessee is home to many talented singers, songwriters, and musicians. In support of our wonderful creative community, I introduced the American Music Fairness Act to support Tennessee’s creative community by ensuring that royalties are paid when their music is played on the radio.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI