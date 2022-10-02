TWRA to hold 2022 Beyond Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Muzzleloader Workshop, November 11th-13th

Nashville, TN – 2022 Beyond Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Muzzleloader Workshop will be sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency from November 11th-13th in Humphreys County.

Female hunters 18 and older will have the opportunity to learn about hunting deer during the weekend.

The workshop will be held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge, which incorporates a variety of wildlife management practices and totals more than 2,000 acres of prime deer habitat. Along with the hunts, a variety of topics including deer biology, deer management, and hunting ethics will be covered.

Registration for the workshop is on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, two weeks’ priority will be given to first-time participants. The cost of the workshop is $250.00, which includes meals and camping if participants wish to camp. Campers must provide their own gear. A list of local hotels will be included with the registration packet.



Workshop participants are required to have the appropriate licenses. Participants born on or after January 1st, 1969 will need to have successfully completed the hunter education course. Participants will draw from a number of predetermined sites that will have tree stands. There will be two hunts on Saturday and one Sunday morning.



This year as a bonus, participants have the option at no extra cost to attend the Beyond BOW Intro to Deer Hunting/Muzzleloading held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge on Saturday, October 15th. The workshop will be a full day covering a variety of topics associated with deer hunting, tree stand safety, muzzleloaders, blood trailing, range finding, and much more.



Also, lunch will be provided at no cost. This will be a great way to get ready for the upcoming hunt for not only the new hunter but also the seasoned veteran. Registration must be made for those planning to attend and space is limited.



Applications and registration can be made at gooutdoorstennessee.com under the events section. For additional information, contact Donald Hosse, at Don.Hosse@tn.gov.