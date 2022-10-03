APSU Football’s Kam Thomas earns ASUN Special Teams Player of the Week honor

Atlanta, GA – After breaking the longest punt return in Austin Peay State University (APSU) history, Kam Thomas has been named the ASUN Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, Monday.

Thomas fielded a punt at the Central Arkansas eight-yard line on the final play of the third quarter and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown. The return is tied for the longest in Division I football this season.

The punt return for a touchdown was the first by an APSU Governor since Tee Howell took a punt 65 yards to the house against Central State in 2011. The 92-yard return also topped Terrence Holt’s 71-yard punt return for a touchdown against Tennessee State in 2009 for the longest in Austin Peay State University history.



Thomas is the second Governor to earn Special Teams Player of the Week honors this season, joining kicker Maddux Trujillo, who picked up the honors after hitting a pair of 40-yard field goals and going 3-for-3 on PATs in the season opener at Western Kentucky. This is Thomas’ second weekly award of the season, he was also named the freshman of the week after breaking a 33-yard punt return against WKU.



Central Arkansas’ Will McElvain and Demetrias Charles were named the league’s offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively, and Jacksonville State’s Fred Perry was named the ASUN Freshman of the Week.



Austin Peay State University is on a bye for Week 6 but will be back in action when it hosts Murray State in an October 15th, 3:00pm game at Fortera Stadium. The Governors host their annual Military Appreciation Day in conjunction with the game against the Racers.



