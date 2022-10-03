APSU Men’s Golf sits in Seventh at Georgia State Invitational

Duluth, GA – Led by a two-under 142 from Jakob Falk Schollert, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is in seventh place with a score of 587 after 36 holes at the Georgia State Invitational, Monday, at the Berkeley Hills Country Club.

Austin Peay State University is ten shots off the pace set by tournament-leader James Madison at the par-72, 6,706-yard track. The APSU Govs are just one stroke behind sixth-place Tennessee Tech and three shots behind fifth-place Appalachian State while holding a six-shot lead over Jacksonville State and Southern Illinois, who are tied for eighth.

Falk Schollert shot a one-over 73 in the opening round before carding a three-under 69 in the second round to gain a dozen spots on the leaderboard and finish the day tied for fifth. Falk Schollert is six shots off the lead, trailing Wright State Tyler Goecke, who shot a 36-hole score of 136.



Reece Britt shot a one-under 72 and an even-par 73 to finish the day tied for 14th with a score of 145. After carding a 74 and 75 in the first two rounds, Adam Van Raden is tied for 33rd. Van Raden made a pair of birdies and an eagle in his first round of the day.



Playing in his home state, Payne Elkins is tied for 67th after shooting a first-round 75 and a second-round 82. Finally, Jay Fox shot an opening-round 82 before firing a 76 in the second round and climbing six spots on the leaderboard to finish the day tied for 70th.



Austin Peay State University will be paired with Jacksonville State and Southern Illinois and will tee off on hole No. 1 on Tuesday at 8:00am. Fox will lead the Govs off the first tee, followed by Elkins, Van Raden, Britt, and Falk Schollert. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.



For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.