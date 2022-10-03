Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf in First at Butler Fall Invitational

Indianapolis, IN – An opening-round 301 and a second-round 309 helped the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team build a one-shot lead after 36 holes at the Butler Fall Invitational, Monday, at the par-70, 6,069-yard Highland Golf, and Country Club.

The Governors lead second-place Youngstown State and are five shots ahead of third-place Illinois-Chicago. Host Butler and Marshall are tied for fourth, 12 shots off the Govs’ pace.



Taylor Dedmen led Austin Peay State University by carding a three-over 73 in the first round and a five-over 75 in the second round. Dedmen’s score of 148 is one shot off the pace set by Illinois-Chicago’s Dasa Urbankova, who leads the tournament with a two-round score of 147.



After shooting a 75 and 76 in her first two rounds, Shelby Pleasant is tied for sixth with a score of 151. Pleasant is just four shots off the lead entering the final round.



Erica Scutt carded a five-over 75 in the first round and then a nine-over 79 in the second round to post a score of 154 at the Butler Fall Invitational.

Scutt, who was the runner-up at the tournament last year, is tied for 12th and just seven shots off the lead after 36 holes.



Kaley Campbell and Kady Foshaug, who is competing as an individual, are tied for 28th after each shot a par of 79s on the first day of the tournament. Playing in the No. 5 position for APSU, Maggie Glass posted a 36-hole score of 159 and is tied for 34th in the tournament.



Austin Peay State University will be paired with Youngstown State and Illinois-Chicago for the final round of the Butler Fall Invitational, which begins with an 8:00am shotgun start, Tuesday.

GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.