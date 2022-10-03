Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 3rd, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 3rd, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Trina is a young, female German Shepherd. She is possibly a full-blooded German Shepherd just by her looks and ears and is just beautiful! She is fully vetted and will be spayed before going to her forever home. She will make a wonderful addition to your family! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Sierra is a young female Domestic medium hair kitten. She is litter box trained, fully vetted, has shots updated, and will be spayed before heading to her new home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Quasi is a young adult female Domestic shorthair gal with soulful yellow eyes. This sweet girl is fully vetted, dewormed, litter trained, spayed, and good with polite dogs but needs to be in a quieter home without children or other cats. She does have a “panther like walk” from a previous shoulder injury years ago but after thorough vetting, she is in perfect health and it doesn’t affect her in the least. She loves attention and isn’t afraid to ask for it.

Quasi can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Minnie is a young female Dilute Calico. She is fully vetted, litter trained, spayed and FIV/FELV negative and on flea/tick prevention. She is a cute, curious and sassy gal looking for her forever family.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bruce is a 6-7-year-old charming male Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, on Heartworm prevention, and housetrained! At this time Bruce came from a male owner and does seem to prefer men, bonds very quickly, and will be your constant sidekick. He does need to be the ONLY pet in the home and no children, please.

He will do well in a quieter home with activities like jogging and hiking to keep him happy. He would be perfect for a single guy looking for his running buddy or a retired gentleman just looking for his best friend.

Come meet this lovely boy through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a super adorable young female PitBull Terrier mix. She does have some special needs so a family willing to continue with her managed healthcare is a must. She is recovering from mange so her coat is slowly growing back and she is on the treatment provided by Rescue for Heartworms.

Jupiter has some allergies too, so RX food is needed and regular follow-up trips to the vet will be required. She is fully vetted, spayed, housetrained, and good with children. This adorable girl is so full of love and just wants a family to call her own. She is in overall great health considering the cards she’s been dealt and just loves life. Please give this girl a chance.

She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Auggie is a one-year-old male Golden Retriever/Great Pyrenese mix. He is a good size boy, fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and house and crate trained. He has the sweetest personality and loves playing with the other dogs. He loves walks, being in the water and just being with people. He would love an active family and a big yard to play and run around in with his people.

For more details and information you can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Butch is quite the character! His dating profile would probably read One handsome, distinguished 7-8-year-old male mixed breed. I’m fully vetted, very healthy, and neutered. I absolutely love families and can easily go for a Netflix, chill kind of night. I’m easy to please and would love the opportunity to dazzle you with my charming personality! For a meet and greet please call Lisa and tell her you Must meet that handsome guy Butch!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Olivia Pope is just the sweetest girl! Olivia is considered “special needs” due to having Cerebellar Hyperplasia which sounds scarier than it really is, it’s called “Wobbly Cat” syndrome. Basically, she doesn’t have great balance and walks and tumbles around like a little tumbleweed but it DOES NOT stop her at all!

She bounces back up, continues to play hard and loves to cuddle with her people. She does everything like a regular kitten, just a bit clumsy! She absolutely loves dogs, other cats, kids, just anyone who will play with her.

Olivia does need a home preferably without stairs and someone around frequently just to keep an eye on her antics. Fully vetted, very healthy, litter trained, and ready for her forever home! PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.



To set up a meet and greet and for more information on Olivia and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Molly is a beautiful female senior Labrador/Shepherd mix. She is updated on all vaccinations, spayed, house trained, and good with other dogs. Molly was left homeless ( along with her housemate Callie) after their owner passed. They enjoy romping around outside and then coming in and chilling out.

She also does well with cats and children. The girls are somewhat bonded BUT with the right families to help them transition in their new homes, they can be separated. They are easygoing, well mannered and a joy to be around. Senior dogs still have tons of love and friendship to give.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing