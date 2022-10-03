Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans North Second Street water outage, lane closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at 11:00pm on North Second Street from Jefferson Street to Cumberland Terrace for water valve replacement. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The outer north and southbound lanes on North Second Street will be closed between Marion Street and Cumberland Terrace at 9:00pm to allow for the work at the intersection of North Second Street and Anderson Drive and North Second Street and Marion Street.

Traffic will be shifted to the inside lanes during the work causing traffic congestion and delays. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or to choose an alternate travel route when possible.



The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lanes reopened by approximately 5:00am on Wednesday, October 5th.

