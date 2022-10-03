Roxy Regional Theatre brings Sloshed-Speare: A Midsummer Night’s Dream to the stage, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – We’re looking to spread the word of the Bard in a fun, engaging and entertaining way with our new series here at the Roxy Regional Theatre. “Sloshed-Speare” incorporates an abridged Shakespeare play — with some adult beverages thrown in!

First up is A Midsummer Night’s Dream next Wednesday, October 5th at 7:00pm. Four Athenians run away to the forest only to have Puck the fairy make both of the boys fall in love with the same girl.

The four-run through the forest pursuing each other while Puck helps his master play a trick on the fairy queen. In the end, Puck reverses the magic, and the two couples reconcile and marry.



With every donation of $5.00 or more from you, our audience, our players — Brooke Bennish, Ryan Bowie, David Graham, Donald Groves, Emily Ruck, Dave Stishan, and Kenneth L. Waters, Jr. — can receive life-saving sustenance in the form of a shot of top-shelf liquor. Thus, they become inebriated throughout the performance, not only for your entertainment but, more importantly, for your education.



Join us while we entertain and educate audiences with a fresh and modern-ish take on the works of the literary lush himself, William Shakespeare!



While “Sloshed-Speare” incorporates the consumption of alcoholic beverages, we advocate and encourage the need for responsible drinking and designated drivers. Furthermore, we require all players to have a designated driver for every performance. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1.800.662.4357.



Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

