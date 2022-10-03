Visit Clarksville awards Hospitality Award to Bobby Taylor Jr., manager at Hilton Garden Inn

Clarksville, TN – Bobby Taylor Jr., the Front Office Manager at Hilton Garden Inn, was awarded Visit Clarksville’s Hospitality Award on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022.

The award recognizes hospitality employees for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to providing quality care to those visiting our community.

“Bobby has been a mainstay for the Hilton Garden Inn Clarksville,” said Roy Feuring, the Director of Sales at Hilton Garden Inn Clarksville. “His professionalism and attention to detail are noticed by all who cross paths with him and his willingness to assist wherever needed is unmatched.”



Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Bobby Taylor Jr. has been in Clarksville since 2012. He has amassed over 20 years working in the hospitality industry and is currently pursuing a degree in Business Management from Nashville State Community College. Bobby hopes to one day operate a hotel management company or own a bed and breakfast establishment. He is a proud husband and father of 5 children. In his off time, Bobby enjoys fishing, traveling, and Alabama football.



He received a gift basket with items donated by Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, Clarksville Collection, Roxy Regional Theatre, Old Glory Distilling, Trazo Meadery, River City Clay, Historic Collinsville, and Visit Clarksville.



The Visit Clarksville Quarterly Hospitality Award is an initiative the organization implemented to support local hoteliers and recognize staff members for their hard work and dedication to the city’s tourism experience and economy.



“This award is very special to Visit Clarksville as it recognizes those whose passion for the hospitality industry is extremely evident in all they do,” said Visit Clarksville Chairman Kyle Luther. “Hospitality and tourism play a major role in the Clarksville economy so we are proud to recognize the people who make it successful.”



In 2021, visitors spent over $340 million on lodging, meals, transportation and other goods and services while visiting Clarksville.



About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influences tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by nine board of director members and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.