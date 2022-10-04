APSU Women’s Golf wins Butler Fall Invitational, Taylor Dedmen wins Individual Title

Indianapolis, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team defended its title at the Butler Fall Invitational, running away from the field to win by 16 strokes while Taylor Dedmen won the individual title by six shots, Tuesday, at the Highland Golf and Country Club.

Austin Peay State University closed out its second-straight win at the par-70, 6,069-yard course by shooting a tournament-best 289 in the third round.

The Governors were the only team to go under 300 in the tournament, with Dayton’s third-round 300 being the second-best team score in the field.



The Governors won with a three-round total of 900, besting second-place Youngstown State by 16 strokes and beating third-place Illinois-Chicago by 23 shots. Host Butler and Marshall rounded out the top five with scores of 930 and 932, respectively. ASUN Conference foe Bellarmine finished in 12th place with a score of 957.



The win marks the APSU Govs’ third three-round tournament victory in program history with all three coming in the last 366 days.



Dedmen also picked up her second-career tournament title by firing a tournament-best one-under 69 – two shots better than any other 18-hole score in the tournament – in the third round. Dedmen’s win makes her the first golfer in program history to win multiple three-round tournaments since digital record-keeping began.



Dedmen carded a trio of birdies in the third round, playing the front nine at even-par and the back nine at one-under. The Plant City, Florida native beat the second-place trio of Youngstown State’s Danae Rugola, Marshall’s Emily McLatchey, and Illinois-Chicago’s Dasa Urbankova by six strokes.



Erica Scutt birdied her first and last hole in a four-birdie round to shoot a one-over 71 and climb eight spots on the leaderboard. Scutt finished the tournament tied for fifth with an aggregate score of 226.



A final-round 77 helped Shelby Pleasant finish tied for seventh with a three-round total of 228. Pleasant has now posted back-to-back Top-10 finishes after coming in third place at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate.



Austin Peay State University’s biggest mover of the day was Kaley Campbell, who shot a two-over 72 and jumped up 17 spots. Campbell finished the tournament tied for 11th with an aggregate score of 230.

Rounding out the Governors’ lineup, Maggie Glass carded a third-round 81 and finished tied for 48th with a score of 240.Playing as an individual, Kady Foshaug picked up two spots in the final round by shooting a seven-over 77. Foshaug finished tied for 26th with a three-round total of 235.Austin Peay State University led the tournament in par-four scoring, averaging 4.32 strokes per par-four. The APSU Govs finished the tournament at plus-57 on the par-fours, which was 30 strokes better than the next closest team.

The Govs also carded a tournament-best 160 pars, which was 16 more than the next closest team.



Taylor Dedmen led the field in par-three scoring, finishing the tournament tied with IUPUI’s Nerea Lancho at even-par. Erica Scutt and Dedmen led the tournament in par-four scoring, playing those holes at six-over par – three shots better than the next closest competitors. Pleasant was a part of the three-way tie for third in par-four scoring, she played those holes at nine-over.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action at Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, October 10th-11th, at the Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The Governors finished fifth in Arkansas State’s tournament a season ago.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.