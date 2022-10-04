Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf comes in 13th at Georgia State Invitational

Duluth, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team finished the Georgia State Invitational in 13th place with a score of 907 after shooting a final-round 320, Tuesday, at the Berkeley Hills Country Club.

The Governors finished 12 shots behind eleventh-place Florida A&M and Marshall and were 19 shots behind tenth-place Appalachian State. Austin Peay State University bested 14th-place Nicholls State by two strokes and was 19 shots better than 15th-place Valdosta State.

Adam Van Raden led the Govs in the final round with a five-over 77, he finished the tournament tied for 44th with a score of 226. Reece Britt shot a 79 in the third round and finished the 35th with a three-round total of 224.



Jakob Falk Schollert shot an 80 in the final round at the par-72, 6,706-yard track. Falk Schollert led the Govs with a 27th-place finish and a score of 222.



Payne Elkins carded the final counting score for Austin Peay, shooting a third-round 84. Elkins finished the event tied for 83rd with a score of 241. Finally, Jay Fox shot a final-round 86 and finished in 86th place with a score of 244.



Tennessee Tech and James Madison finished the tournament tied at 867 and the Golden Eagles clinched the title in a playoff. Tennessee Tech’s Jackson Skeen won the event with an aggregate score of 208.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf wraps up its fall slate at the Xavier Invitational, October 10th-11th, at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio. The Govs finished fifth in the Musketeer’s tournament last season with Van Raden posting a runner-up finish.

For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.