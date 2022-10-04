Clarksville City Hall, North Clarksville Service Center to have Real ID services available starting Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will begin offering Real ID services both at City Hall and at the North Clarksville Service Center beginning this Wednesday, October 5th, 2022.

As of now, the only place in Clarksville to apply for Real ID is the Driver Service Center located at 220 West Dunbar Road. The addition of two new locations will help to alleviate wait times for applicants and make it easier for residents to receive their new identification.

“Issuing Real ID at City Hall and the North Clarksville Service Center will be a great help to our community,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “I’m thankful to our employees who took on the challenge, completed the training, and now are getting results.”

Expanding Services

The addition of Real ID is the second time this year the North Clarksville Service Center has expanded its list of services.

In August, the Service Center began offering DMV services, including driver’s license renewal, driver’s license change of address, and duplicate driver’s licenses.

Other services offered at the Service Center include:

Property tax inquiries and payments.

Business license inquiries, applications, and pick up.

Short-term rental applications and fee payments.

Parking ticket payments.

Transient vendor (food truck) license applications and payments.

Solicitors (peddlers) permit applications and payments.

After-hours establishment permits applications and payments.

Tax relief voucher applications.

What is Real ID?

The Real ID Act of 2005 prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver licenses and IDs that do not meet certain security standards. Beginning May 3rd, 2023, Tennesseans will require Real ID to board commercial flights, access federal buildings, or enter nuclear power plants.

Real ID must be applied for in person and require the applicant to provide the following documentation:

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residence

Proof of your full social security number

Two proofs of Tennessee residency

City Hall is located at One Public Square. DMV and Real ID services are available on the first floor from 8:00am-4:30pm.

The North Clarksville Service Center, located at 111 Cunningham Lane, is open Monday through Friday, 8:00am-4:30pm.