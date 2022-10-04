62.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Hornberger Lane road closure

By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a road closure on Thursday, October 6th, at 8:00pm on Hornberger Lane for water main leak repair.

Traffic will be detoured to College Street and Franklin Street during the work.

Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route.
 
A water outage and low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the repair work.
 
The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 5:00am on Friday, October 7th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am on Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
