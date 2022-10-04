Downtown @ Sundown brings Kat & Alex, Frank Ray to the stage, Friday

Montgomery County, TN – This Friday, October 7th, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Kat & Alex and Frank Ray! Starting at 7:00pm,

Kat & Alex will open the stage for the evening. Kat & Alex are a husband and wife duo from American Idol. They recently signed with Sony Music in Nashville and have over 7.9 million streams on Spotify with their song, ‘How Many Times.’

Following Kat & Alex, Frank Ray will take the stage for the remainder of the night. Frank Ray’s latest single, ‘Country’d Look Good On You’ became the most added song on Country radio in 2021. Both artists have played at the Grand Ole Opry, and we are excited to see their talent at Downtown Commons!

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Big Kahuna’s Island Grill, Kadi’s Tacos and More, and Heather’s Homemade Icecream are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on Legion Street and Third Street. Beer and other beverages will be for sale, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.



Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks. Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place on the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.



Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville Tennessee.



Downtown @ Sundown is title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and Shelby’s Trio and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.



To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.