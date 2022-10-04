Planters Bank Presents… Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – This weekend, come to the Roxy Regional Theatre for the quintessential Halloween movie and the perfect way to get into the spirit of the season!

Better yet, view the original on our big screen before you watch the sequel!

Planters Bank Presents… Disney’s wildly popular spooky comedy “Hocus Pocus” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, October 9th, 2022 at 2:00pm.

Halloween night will never be the same after three 17th-century witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy), hanged for their murderous crimes, are accidentally conjured up in present-day Salem, Massachusetts.



When the trio brews a hilarious cauldron of mischief and mayhem, it is up to two teenagers, a young girl (Thora Birch), and an immortal cat to put an end to their reign of terror once and for all.



Rating: PG / Running time: 95 minutes / Release year: 1993 / Director: Kenny Ortega / Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures



Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions.

Health And Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “Sleepy Hollow”, “Beetlejuice”, “Ghostbusters”, “Elf”, “The Polar Express”, “National Christmas Vacation” and “It’s A Wonderful Life”. For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

